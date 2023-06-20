The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-20

- Wax Doctor – Offshore drift
- Alan Palomo – Stay-at-home-DJ
- Orbital – Halcyon
- Belle & Sebastian – I’m a cuckoo
- Kate Bush – Suspended in gaffa
- Ryan Martin John – Bourbon St
- The Man Himself – Illiterati
- Maisie – Overload
- The Damned – Lively Arts
- Sleaford Mods (feat. Florence Shaw) – Force 10 from Navarone
- Human League – Being boiled
- Bomb the Bass – Bug powder dust
- To Rococo Rot – Cars (variant)
- Wireheads – Hook echo
- Athletic Teenage Joggers – Birds
- Summer Flake – Barnacle Bill
- Minutemen – The Anchor
- Placement – New disease
- Dead Kennedys – Let’s lynch the landlord
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – So this is love
- Alana Jagt – If we had some money
Reader's opinions