The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-13

  1. Royel Otis – Razor teeth
  2. Ball Park Music – Exactly how you are
  3. Sparks – Nothing is as good as they say it is
  4. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell me to beg
  5. Girl And Girl – Garden song
  6. Cable Ties – Thoughts back
  7. The Cookies – Chains
  8. Aretha Franklin – Chain of fools
  9. Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland – Chains of love
  10. Fitz & the Tantrums – Breakin’ the chains of love
  11. James – So long Marianne
  12. Robert Forster – Tower of song
  13. Pixies – I can’t forget
  14. Brenda Lee – Ring-a-my-phone
  15. Col Joye & the Joy Boys – Oh yeah uh huh
  16. El Vez – Huaraches azules
  17. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – I got my mojo working
  18. The 5.6.7.8’s – The Barracuda
  19. Fleur Green – The king speaks
  20. Fleur Green – Stay lucky
  21. Alana Jagt – Sarah
  22. Leonard Cohen – Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye
