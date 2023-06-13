The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-13

- Royel Otis – Razor teeth
- Ball Park Music – Exactly how you are
- Sparks – Nothing is as good as they say it is
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell me to beg
- Girl And Girl – Garden song
- Cable Ties – Thoughts back
- The Cookies – Chains
- Aretha Franklin – Chain of fools
- Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland – Chains of love
- Fitz & the Tantrums – Breakin’ the chains of love
- James – So long Marianne
- Robert Forster – Tower of song
- Pixies – I can’t forget
- Brenda Lee – Ring-a-my-phone
- Col Joye & the Joy Boys – Oh yeah uh huh
- El Vez – Huaraches azules
- Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – I got my mojo working
- The 5.6.7.8’s – The Barracuda
- Fleur Green – The king speaks
- Fleur Green – Stay lucky
- Alana Jagt – Sarah
- Leonard Cohen – Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye
Reader's opinions