The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-06

June 6, 2023

  1. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  2. Molly Rocket – Dive
  3. Body Type – Sha la la
  4. Spici Water – Angry catfish
  5. Romanie – Hallucinating
  6. Lenine – O ultima por do sol
  7. Juana Molina – ¿Quien?
  8. Ethel – Lighthouse
  9. The Bearded Gypsy Band – Hungarian holiday
  10. The Bamboos – Can’t you hear me knocking
  11. Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens – You gotta move
  12. The Sugarman Three – Bitch
  13. The Yearlings – Downtown
  14. Ryan Martin John – Party song
  15. Maple Glider – Don’t kiss me
  16. Royel Otis – Razor teeth
  17. The The – This is the day
  18. James – Say something
  19. Deadstar – Deeper water
  20. The Zebras – You look ready
  21. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – We’re all in love
  22. The Raveonettes – You say you lie
  23. The Rolling Stones – Dead flowers
