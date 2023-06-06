The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-06

- Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
- Molly Rocket – Dive
- Body Type – Sha la la
- Spici Water – Angry catfish
- Romanie – Hallucinating
- Lenine – O ultima por do sol
- Juana Molina – ¿Quien?
- Ethel – Lighthouse
- The Bearded Gypsy Band – Hungarian holiday
- The Bamboos – Can’t you hear me knocking
- Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens – You gotta move
- The Sugarman Three – Bitch
- The Yearlings – Downtown
- Ryan Martin John – Party song
- Maple Glider – Don’t kiss me
- Royel Otis – Razor teeth
- The The – This is the day
- James – Say something
- Deadstar – Deeper water
- The Zebras – You look ready
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – We’re all in love
- The Raveonettes – You say you lie
- The Rolling Stones – Dead flowers
Reader's opinions