The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-30

- Baker Boy – Cool as hell
- The Emotions – Best of my love
- Blur – The narcissist
- The Man Himself – What do you mean?
- The Clean – Back in the day
- Belle & Sebastian – The blues are still blue
- The Villenettes – Hey you
- The Raveonettes – Love in a trashcan
- Little Red – Isabella
- The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (then the rain came down)
- The Fiery Furnaces – Norwegian wood (this bird has flown)
- Dar Williams – You won’t see me
- Low – Nowhere man
- Ted Leo – I’m looking through you
- Vladimir & His Orchestra – Baby boo boogaloo
- Leon Bridges – Smooth sailin’
- Manu Dibango – African carnaval
- The New Mastersounds – Return To Gíjón
- Grace Cummings – Straight to you
- Wye Oak – Fortune
- Babitha – Golden hour
- Pony Up! – The truth about cats and dogs (is that they die)
- The Beatles – Girl
Reader's opinions