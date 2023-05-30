The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-30

  1. Baker Boy – Cool as hell
  2. The Emotions – Best of my love
  3. Blur – The narcissist
  4. The Man Himself – What do you mean?
  5. The Clean – Back in the day
  6. Belle & Sebastian – The blues are still blue
  7. The Villenettes – Hey you
  8. The Raveonettes – Love in a trashcan
  9. Little Red – Isabella
  10. The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (then the rain came down)
  11. The Fiery Furnaces – Norwegian wood (this bird has flown)
  12. Dar Williams – You won’t see me
  13. Low – Nowhere man
  14. Ted Leo – I’m looking through you
  15. Vladimir & His Orchestra – Baby boo boogaloo
  16. Leon Bridges – Smooth sailin’
  17. Manu Dibango – African carnaval
  18. The New Mastersounds – Return To Gíjón
  19. Grace Cummings – Straight to you
  20. Wye Oak – Fortune
  21. Babitha – Golden hour
  22. Pony Up! – The truth about cats and dogs (is that they die)
  23. The Beatles – Girl
