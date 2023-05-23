The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-23

- Teenage Fanclub – Escher
- Smudge – Divan
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – I want to be everyone
- Cable Ties – Time for you
- Sunfruits – Reeling
- This Is The Kit – More change
- Coda Chroma – Back in the theatrette
- Ella Ion – Alone
- Hachiku (remixed by Banoffee) – I’ll probably be asleep
- Clem Snide – Don’t let the sun go down on your grievance
- The Rabbit – Good morning you
- M. Ward – Story of an artist
- The Eels – Living life
- Slowmango – ACE
- Beck – Debra
- James Dawes – I love you (Kookoo)
- Sarah Masters Vs Leigh Stardust – She started throwing things
- Dinah Washington & Hal Mooney – Our love is here to stay
- Clifford Brown & Helen Merrill – ‘S Wonderful
- Sam Cooke – Summertime
- Chet Baker – Embraceable you
- Keely Smith – Someone to watch over me
- Daniel Johnston – My life is starting over again
