The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2023

  1. Teenage Fanclub – Escher
  2. Smudge – Divan
  3. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  4. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – I want to be everyone
  5. Cable Ties – Time for you
  6. Sunfruits – Reeling
  7. This Is The Kit – More change
  8. Coda Chroma – Back in the theatrette
  9. Ella Ion – Alone
  10. Hachiku (remixed by Banoffee) – I’ll probably be asleep
  11. Clem Snide – Don’t let the sun go down on your grievance
  12. The Rabbit – Good morning you
  13. M. Ward – Story of an artist
  14. The Eels – Living life
  15. Slowmango – ACE
  16. Beck – Debra
  17. James Dawes – I love you (Kookoo)
  18. Sarah Masters Vs Leigh Stardust – She started throwing things
  19. Dinah Washington & Hal Mooney – Our love is here to stay
  20. Clifford Brown & Helen Merrill – ‘S Wonderful
  21. Sam Cooke – Summertime
  22. Chet Baker – Embraceable you
  23. Keely Smith – Someone to watch over me
  24. Daniel Johnston – My life is starting over again
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-05-23

Current track

Title

Artist