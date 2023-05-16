The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-16

- The Vaccines – If you wanna
- The Loud Abouts – Tent City
- Ryan Martin John – INFJ
- The Lazy Susans – Care about yourself
- Little Wise – It doesn’t work like that
- Ella Ion – Alone
- Radiohead – Paranoid android
- Brassy – Work it out
- Cake – Short skirt, long jacket
- Archie Roach – Cannot buy my soul
- Sara Storer – Moonstruck
- Tex Perkins – Darkside
- The Slits – Typical girls
- Life Strike – Basic scratch
- John Otway – Really free
- Liam Lynch – United States of whatever
- Slim Gaillard – Potato chips
- Louis Jordan – Cole slaw
- The Four Shells – Hot dog
- Brother Jack McDuff – Hot barbecue
- Jen Lush – Lovers parting, dawn
- Sade – Your love is king
- Marvin Gaye – Let’s get it on
- Kev Carmody – This land is mine
