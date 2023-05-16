The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2023

  1. The Vaccines – If you wanna
  2. The Loud Abouts – Tent City
  3. Ryan Martin John – INFJ
  4. The Lazy Susans – Care about yourself
  5. Little Wise – It doesn’t work like that
  6. Ella Ion – Alone
  7. Radiohead – Paranoid android
  8. Brassy – Work it out
  9. Cake – Short skirt, long jacket
  10. Archie Roach – Cannot buy my soul
  11. Sara Storer – Moonstruck
  12. Tex Perkins – Darkside
  13. The Slits – Typical girls
  14. Life Strike – Basic scratch
  15. John Otway – Really free
  16. Liam Lynch – United States of whatever
  17. Slim Gaillard – Potato chips
  18. Louis Jordan – Cole slaw
  19. The Four Shells – Hot dog
  20. Brother Jack McDuff – Hot barbecue
  21. Jen Lush – Lovers parting, dawn
  22. Sade – Your love is king
  23. Marvin Gaye – Let’s get it on
  24. Kev Carmody – This land is mine
