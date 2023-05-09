The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2023

  1. Tobias Fröberg – When the night turns cold
  2. Lord Huron – Not dead yet
  3. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Shake from the heart
  4. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I slept with you, everybody wants to sleep with me
  5. Wireheads – Hook echo
  6. The National – Grease in your hair
  7. Emma Noble – Break down the walls
  8. The Transatlantics – Save me
  9. Fontella Bass – Lucky in love
  10. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Just dropped in (to see what condition my condition was in)
  11. Lucy Dacus – Dancing in the dark
  12. Deanna Carter – State Trooper man
  13. Soccer Mommy – I’m on fire
  14. Anna Calvi – Fire
  15. Arctic Monkeys – I want it all
  16. The Kinks – Sunny afternoon
  17. Bobbie Gentry – Sittin’ pretty
  18. Natalie Merchant – Tower of Babel
  19. Bob Dylan – Wigwam
  20. The Lemon Twigs – Every day is the worst day of my life
  21. Blackpenny – Singer songwriter
  22. Hatchie – Sugar & spice
  23. The Hummingbirds – Something strange
  24. Bruce Springsteen – Born to run
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2023-05-09

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-05-09

Current track

Title

Artist