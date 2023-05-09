The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-09

- Tobias Fröberg – When the night turns cold
- Lord Huron – Not dead yet
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Shake from the heart
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I slept with you, everybody wants to sleep with me
- Wireheads – Hook echo
- The National – Grease in your hair
- Emma Noble – Break down the walls
- The Transatlantics – Save me
- Fontella Bass – Lucky in love
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Just dropped in (to see what condition my condition was in)
- Lucy Dacus – Dancing in the dark
- Deanna Carter – State Trooper man
- Soccer Mommy – I’m on fire
- Anna Calvi – Fire
- Arctic Monkeys – I want it all
- The Kinks – Sunny afternoon
- Bobbie Gentry – Sittin’ pretty
- Natalie Merchant – Tower of Babel
- Bob Dylan – Wigwam
- The Lemon Twigs – Every day is the worst day of my life
- Blackpenny – Singer songwriter
- Hatchie – Sugar & spice
- The Hummingbirds – Something strange
- Bruce Springsteen – Born to run
