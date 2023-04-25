The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-25

- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – 100 Days, 100 nights
- Ike & Tina Turner – Living for the city
- boygenius – Leonard Cohen
- Cola – Water table
- Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
- Little Ice Age – Rolling along
- The Kinks – Supersonic rocket ship
- The Soft Collapse – Boots and bags
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – Rhododendron
- Grace Cummings – Raglan
- Angelique Kidjo – Born Under Punches
- Angelique Kidjo – Crosseyed & painless
- Angelique Kidjo – The Great Curve
- The Meanies – Ton of bricks
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my verandah
- The Overits – No problem
- The Sweaty Bettys – Skin deep
- Hair (Broadway Cast) – Walking in space
- Flyying Colours – Lost then found
- Dinner Party – The Lower East Side
- Chaka Khan – Ain’t nobody
- Talking Heads – Once in a lifetime
Reader's opinions