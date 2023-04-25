The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-25

April 25, 2023

  1. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – 100 Days, 100 nights
  2. Ike & Tina Turner – Living for the city
  3. boygenius – Leonard Cohen
  4. Cola – Water table
  5. Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
  6. Little Ice Age – Rolling along
  7. The Kinks – Supersonic rocket ship
  8. The Soft Collapse – Boots and bags
  9. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Rhododendron
  10. Grace Cummings – Raglan
  11. Angelique Kidjo – Born Under Punches
  12. Angelique Kidjo – Crosseyed & painless
  13. Angelique Kidjo – The Great Curve
  14. The Meanies – Ton of bricks
  15. Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my verandah
  16. The Overits – No problem
  17. The Sweaty Bettys – Skin deep
  18. Hair (Broadway Cast) – Walking in space
  19. Flyying Colours – Lost then found
  20. Dinner Party – The Lower East Side
  21. Chaka Khan – Ain’t nobody
  22. Talking Heads – Once in a lifetime
