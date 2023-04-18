The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2023

  1. Strawbs (feat. Sandy Denny) – Two weeks last summer
  2. Axe & the Ivory – Pinball machine
  3. Julia Doiron – You gave me the key
  4. Summer Flake – One less thing
  5. Blondshell – Tarmac
  6. Emily Wurramara – Black smoke
  7. The Strokes – The modern age
  8. Body Type – Sex & rage
  9. You Am I – Jewels & bullets
  10. Pollyanna – Lemonsuck
  11. The Lonely Cosmonauts – The drowning of the Daddo brothers
  12. Little Ninja – The fishing song
  13. Joel, Tom, Mikey & the Wankers – Spidermother
  14. The Cockatoo Valley Song Group vs. Adam Hardcastle – Giant squids
  15. Otis Redding – I’m depending on you (live)
  16. Wilson Pickett – I’m a midnight mover
  17. Debbie Dovale – I’m my own doctor
  18. Mel Tormé – Comin’ home baby
  19. The Sprouts – Memories
  20. The Church – I think I knew
  21. Yirrmal – Shining light
  22. Alan Smithy – Air
  23. Baterz – Target’s air conditioner
