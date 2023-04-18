The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-18

- Strawbs (feat. Sandy Denny) – Two weeks last summer
- Axe & the Ivory – Pinball machine
- Julia Doiron – You gave me the key
- Summer Flake – One less thing
- Blondshell – Tarmac
- Emily Wurramara – Black smoke
- The Strokes – The modern age
- Body Type – Sex & rage
- You Am I – Jewels & bullets
- Pollyanna – Lemonsuck
- The Lonely Cosmonauts – The drowning of the Daddo brothers
- Little Ninja – The fishing song
- Joel, Tom, Mikey & the Wankers – Spidermother
- The Cockatoo Valley Song Group vs. Adam Hardcastle – Giant squids
- Otis Redding – I’m depending on you (live)
- Wilson Pickett – I’m a midnight mover
- Debbie Dovale – I’m my own doctor
- Mel Tormé – Comin’ home baby
- The Sprouts – Memories
- The Church – I think I knew
- Yirrmal – Shining light
- Alan Smithy – Air
- Baterz – Target’s air conditioner
