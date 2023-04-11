The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-11

- The Beatles – I’m only sleeping
- Underground Lovers – Losin’ it
- Martin Craft – Snowbird
- Mina Tindle – Pan
- The Lemonheads – It’s about time
- Running With Horses – Invisible
- Colin Hay – I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you
- Smog – Let me see the colts
- Fleur Green – Scottish road
- The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet nuthin’
- Vorn Doolette – 9 songs a problem
- Mazzy Star – Fade into you
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Valerie June – Wanna be on your mind
- Camp Cope – The mountain
- LCD Soundsystem – All my friends
- Mark Duplass – Big Machine
- Tamara-Anna Cislowska – Left Bank Waltz
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – New Amsterdam
- Sam Cooke – Cupid
