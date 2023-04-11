The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-11

April 11, 2023

  1. The Beatles – I’m only sleeping
  2. Underground Lovers – Losin’ it
  3. Martin Craft – Snowbird
  4. Mina Tindle – Pan
  5. The Lemonheads – It’s about time
  6. Running With Horses – Invisible
  7. Colin Hay – I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you
  8. Smog – Let me see the colts
  9. Fleur Green – Scottish road
  10. The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet nuthin’
  11. Vorn Doolette – 9 songs a problem
  12. Mazzy Star – Fade into you
  13. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  14. Valerie June – Wanna be on your mind
  15. Camp Cope – The mountain
  16. LCD Soundsystem – All my friends
  17. Mark Duplass – Big Machine
  18. Tamara-Anna Cislowska – Left Bank Waltz
  19. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – New Amsterdam
  20. Sam Cooke – Cupid
