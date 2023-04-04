The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2023

  1. Grace Jones – Slave to the rhythm
  2. Roxy Music – Love is the drug
  3. The Sweaty Bettys – Skin deep
  4. Blondshell – Joiner
  5. boygenius – $20
  6. Flyying Colours – I live in a small town
  7. The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Johnny Cash
  8. The Satellites – Too close for comfort
  9. Brenda Lee – Rock the bop
  10. Solomon Burke – Be Bop grandma
  11. Wanda Jackson – Hot dog! That made him mad
  12. Kurt Vile – Run run run
  13. King Princess – There she goes again
  14. Courtney Barnett – I’ll be your mirror
  15. Electronic – Getting away with it
  16. Badly Drawn Boy – All possibilities
  17. Community Radio – Crystal ball
  18. The Sprouts – Doorbell
  19. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  20. Isabel Rumble – Love holds me still
  21. The White Kicks – Alligator boogaloo
  22. The Pebbles – Eight of magic
  23. Shonen Knife – Daydream believer
  24. The Velvet Underground & Nico – Femme Fatale
