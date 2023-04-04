The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-04-04

- Grace Jones – Slave to the rhythm
- Roxy Music – Love is the drug
- The Sweaty Bettys – Skin deep
- Blondshell – Joiner
- boygenius – $20
- Flyying Colours – I live in a small town
- The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Johnny Cash
- The Satellites – Too close for comfort
- Brenda Lee – Rock the bop
- Solomon Burke – Be Bop grandma
- Wanda Jackson – Hot dog! That made him mad
- Kurt Vile – Run run run
- King Princess – There she goes again
- Courtney Barnett – I’ll be your mirror
- Electronic – Getting away with it
- Badly Drawn Boy – All possibilities
- Community Radio – Crystal ball
- The Sprouts – Doorbell
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- Isabel Rumble – Love holds me still
- The White Kicks – Alligator boogaloo
- The Pebbles – Eight of magic
- Shonen Knife – Daydream believer
- The Velvet Underground & Nico – Femme Fatale
Reader's opinions