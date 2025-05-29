The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-29

  1. Howlin Rain – Calling Lightning Pt 2
  2. Where’s The Pope – No Better Than Us
  3. Viagra Boys – Man Made Of Meat
  4. Gareth Liddiard – Did She Scare All Your Friends Away
  5. Silverchair – Madman
  6. Slayer – World Painted Blood
  7. Dispossessed – White Devil Destruction
  8. Deicide – Dead By Dawn
  9. Primus feat. Puscifer – Little Lord Fentanyl
  10. Clutch – Electric Worry
  11. Peter Head and the Mount Lofty Rangers – Carey Gully
  12. Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
  13. Queens Of The Stone Age – Six Shooter
  14. Obituary – Chopped In Half
  15. Private Function – Art Sucks (But Not As Much As You)
  16. Private Function – Bum Cigs Cum Big
  17. Private Function – FUCK
  18. Private Function – SHIT
  19. Stones Throw – Barbara Crook
  20. The Packets – Ballad of Barry Moonhead
  21. LOLA – BATSHIT
  22. Bearded Clams – 90s Style
  23. Clowns of Decadence – New Suits For the Devout
  24. Grace Vandals – Rewind To January
  25. Split Dogs – Meg
  26. Dead Kennedys – Too Drunk To Fuck
  27. Cosmic Psychos – Custom Credit
  28. Stereolab – Transmuted Matter
  29. Sean Blackwell – Clouds
  30. Crass – Rival Tribal Rebel Revel
