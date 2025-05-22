The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-22

  1. The Walkmen – The Rat
  2. Shockwire – I Drive The Speed Limit Cause There’s Drugs In the Car
  3. Earth Rot – Out In The Cold
  4. Earthless – Uluru Rock
  5. Igorrr – Blastbeat Falafel
  6. Brand Of Sacrifice – Lifeblood
  7. KILAT – Sembelih
  8. Gogol – Tainted Sacrament
  9. Private Function – Sucked In Fuckhead
  10. Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
  11. Slayer – Skeleton’s Of Society
  12. Metallica – (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth
  13. Dean Ween Group – Excercise Man
  14. The Lemonheads – My Drug Buddy
  15. Val’s Alarm – Fucking Fair
  16. The Packets – Does It Make Me Wierd
  17. The Packets – Rick Davies
  18. The Packets – Girl Singers
  19. The Bronx – Shitty Future
  20. mclusky – chekhov’s guns
  21. Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin’
  22. Clowns of Decadence – Tales From the Riverbank
  23. Clowns of Decadence – Decadent Days
  24. Clowns Of Decadence – Yo Great Obscurity (Demo version)
  25. Spotlights – Beyond The Broken Sky
  26. Brutus – The Deadly Rhythm
  27. The Flanganis – Fuck You and Your Party
  28. Hightime – Beer Garden
