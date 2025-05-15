The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-15

- Meatbeaters – Cracking Skulls
- Cosmic Psychos – Fuckwit City
- Danzig – Am I Demon
- Last Quokka – Save our Pubs
- High Stakes – Start It Up
- Lola – Fast Life
- Fallujah – Step Through the Portal and Breathe
- Headbore – Digging My Grave
- Electric Wizard – Barbarian
- Jed Whitey – We Used Your Record as a Beer Coaster
- Anna Erhard – Botanical Garden
- Ironbunny – Struggle Lover
- The Twistettes – Pressure Point
- The Burning Hell – My Home Planet
- Billy Nomates – Fat White Wan
- Viagra Boys – Sports
- Grace Vandals – Tobacco
- Amigo The Devil – Murder at the Bingo Hall
- Iron Maiden – Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter
- Men With Chips – Opus Aich
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- R.M.F.C. – The Clue
- War Room – Croon Song
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Faith No More – What a Day
- Meth Leppard – Gatekeepers
- I Hate People – I Hate People
- Infant Annihilator – Blasphemian
Reader's opinions