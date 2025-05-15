The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2025

  1. Meatbeaters – Cracking Skulls
  2. Cosmic Psychos – Fuckwit City
  3. Danzig – Am I Demon
  4. Last Quokka – Save our Pubs
  5. High Stakes – Start It Up
  6. Lola – Fast Life
  7. Fallujah – Step Through the Portal and Breathe
  8. Headbore – Digging My Grave
  9. Electric Wizard – Barbarian
  10. Jed Whitey – We Used Your Record as a Beer Coaster
  11. Anna Erhard – Botanical Garden
  12. Ironbunny – Struggle Lover
  13. The Twistettes – Pressure Point
  14. The Burning Hell – My Home Planet
  15. Billy Nomates – Fat White Wan
  16. Viagra Boys – Sports
  17. Grace Vandals – Tobacco
  18. Amigo The Devil – Murder at the Bingo Hall
  19. Iron Maiden – Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter
  20. Men With Chips – Opus Aich
  21. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  22. R.M.F.C. – The Clue
  23. War Room – Croon Song
  24. The Genevieves – Parts
  25. Faith No More – What a Day
  26. Meth Leppard – Gatekeepers
  27. I Hate People – I Hate People
  28. Infant Annihilator – Blasphemian
