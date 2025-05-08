The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2025

  1. Manowar – Black Wind, Fire and Steel
  2. Earthless – Uluru Rock
  3. Sleep – Dragonaut
  4. Meshuggah – Sickening
  5. Headbore – Divide
  6. Mythic – The Destroyer
  7. Rose Tattoo – Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw
  8. Hoodoo Gurus – Like Wow – Wipeout
  9. Sunnyboys – Happy Man
  10. Faith No More – Jizzlobber
  11. Private Function – Albury Woodonga
  12. Sad Sad Tim – The Other Road
  13. Lamb Of God – Laid to Rest
  14. The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Poo Jogger
  15. HÄGÖL – Sick
  16. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird?
  17. SubRosa – Cosey Mo
  18. Spotlights – False Gods
  19. Duneeater – Magical Hula N’ the Stabbin’ Cabin
  20. Wicked Lady – Run The Night
  21. Dr. Colossus – Mono
  22. Amigo The Devil – It’s All Gone
  23. Tool – Prison Sex
  24. Pollyanna – Piston
  25. Cull The Band – Crawl
  26. Polish Club – Brand New Jet Ski
  27. Lambrini Girls – No Homo
  28. Vigra Boys – Medicine For Horses
  29. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  30. Stabbitha and teh Knifey Wifey – Stockyard
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2025-05-08

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2025-05-07

Current track

Title

Artist