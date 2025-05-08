The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-08

- Manowar – Black Wind, Fire and Steel
- Earthless – Uluru Rock
- Sleep – Dragonaut
- Meshuggah – Sickening
- Headbore – Divide
- Mythic – The Destroyer
- Rose Tattoo – Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw
- Hoodoo Gurus – Like Wow – Wipeout
- Sunnyboys – Happy Man
- Faith No More – Jizzlobber
- Private Function – Albury Woodonga
- Sad Sad Tim – The Other Road
- Lamb Of God – Laid to Rest
- The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Poo Jogger
- HÄGÖL – Sick
- The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird?
- SubRosa – Cosey Mo
- Spotlights – False Gods
- Duneeater – Magical Hula N’ the Stabbin’ Cabin
- Wicked Lady – Run The Night
- Dr. Colossus – Mono
- Amigo The Devil – It’s All Gone
- Tool – Prison Sex
- Pollyanna – Piston
- Cull The Band – Crawl
- Polish Club – Brand New Jet Ski
- Lambrini Girls – No Homo
- Vigra Boys – Medicine For Horses
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- Stabbitha and teh Knifey Wifey – Stockyard
