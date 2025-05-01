The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-01

  1. Suicidal Tendencies – You Can’t Bring Me Down
  2. Anthrax – Madhouse
  3. Dozer – Rings Of Saturn
  4. Kyuss – Gardenia
  5. Vulvodynia – Free palestine
  6. Killer Be Killed – Curb Crusher
  7. Mastodon – I Am Ahab
  8. Cancerbats – Backstab The Rat Race
  9. Fear – Hard Day’s Night
  10. mclusky – chekhov’s guns
  11. Viagra Boys – Waterboy
  12. Turnstile – NEVER ENOUGH
  13. Laura Jane Grace – Active Trauma
  14. You Am I – Good Mornin’
  15. Panic Shack – Gok Wan
  16. Lambrini Girls – Cuntology 101
  17. Private Function – Koala
  18. Dicklord – Debra
  19. Flangipanis – In The Bin
  20. The Stiffys – Erection! Everybody!
  21. Regurgitator – Harder Faster
  22. Lazaro’s Dog – Sand In My Bum Crack/Walk Don’t Run
  23. Hightime – Money Hog
  24. Meatbeaters – Never Miss The Bowl
  25. The Toss – the 1st Quarter
  26. Kurralta Park – Sturt Desert Pea
  27. The Eastern Dark – Julie is a Junkie
  28. Slade – Give Us a Goal
  29. Johnny Cash – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
  30. Church of Misery – Killifornia (Ed Kemper)
  31. Blistered Palms – It Doesn’t Matter
  32. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
  33. Sweet Blues – 3000 series
  34. Shakey – I Am Single
  35. Hammer Horrors – Creepy Cocktail
  36. The Skunks – What Di I Get
