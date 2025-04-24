The Sound of Muslie: 2025-04-24

  1. Primus – Shake Hands With Beef
  2. Steve Poltz – Ballin On a Wednesday
  3. Puscifer – Simultaneous
  4. Meatbeaters – Cold Embrace
  5. James Norbert Ivanyi – A Presage Voodoo
  6. Butcher Babies – Grim Sleeper
  7. Hidden Intent – Fkn Lose It
  8. Cannibal Corpse – No Remorse
  9. Psychostick – Heavy Bluey
  10. Motorhead – Bomber
  11. Bastard North – The Wrong Band
  12. The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
  13. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  14. Dead Popes Of The Vatican – Dead Popes Of The Vatican
  15. Private Function – Koala
  16. Big Special – Shithouse
  17. Chelsea Wolfe – Spun
  18. Pigasus – From The Stars
  19. Cypress Hill – When The Shit Goes Down
  20. Nouvelle Vague – A Forest (feat Marina Celeste)
  21. Death From Above 1979 – Going Steady
  22. Judas Priest – Diamonds and Rust
  23. The Toss – Hang Up Your Boots
  24. Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day To Go To The Pub
  25. W.O.M.B.A.T – North Career
  26. The Coogees – 16 Cassettes
  27. Hanabie – Delicious Survivor
  28. Cock – Ladies Room
  29. Alice In Chains – Rooster
