The Sound of Muslie: 2025-04-24

- Primus – Shake Hands With Beef
- Steve Poltz – Ballin On a Wednesday
- Puscifer – Simultaneous
- Meatbeaters – Cold Embrace
- James Norbert Ivanyi – A Presage Voodoo
- Butcher Babies – Grim Sleeper
- Hidden Intent – Fkn Lose It
- Cannibal Corpse – No Remorse
- Psychostick – Heavy Bluey
- Motorhead – Bomber
- Bastard North – The Wrong Band
- The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Dead Popes Of The Vatican – Dead Popes Of The Vatican
- Private Function – Koala
- Big Special – Shithouse
- Chelsea Wolfe – Spun
- Pigasus – From The Stars
- Cypress Hill – When The Shit Goes Down
- Nouvelle Vague – A Forest (feat Marina Celeste)
- Death From Above 1979 – Going Steady
- Judas Priest – Diamonds and Rust
- The Toss – Hang Up Your Boots
- Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day To Go To The Pub
- W.O.M.B.A.T – North Career
- The Coogees – 16 Cassettes
- Hanabie – Delicious Survivor
- Cock – Ladies Room
- Alice In Chains – Rooster
Reader's opinions