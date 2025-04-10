The Sound of Muslie: 2025-04-10

- Opeth – §1
- The Bronx – Dirty Leaves
- Body Count – Ace Of Spades
- Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia
- Warumpi Band – No Fear
- Hot Tomatoes – Stonefish
- Dethklok – Mutilation on a Saturday Night
- Hidden Intent – Killlfatuation
- Manowar – Blow Your Speakers
- The Mark Of Cain – Familiar Territory
- The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
- The Hives – Hate To Say I Told You So
- High Stakes – Scream
- High Stakes – Where It All Went
- Rose Tattoo – Manzil Madness
- Bad//Dreems – Cuffed and Collared
- Ween – Pork Egg Roll and Cheese
- Sex Pistols – Bodies
- The Exploited – Let’s Start A War, Said Maggie One Day
- Die Spitz – Hair Of Dog
- Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone
- The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Ian Rilen & The Love Addicts – Mobile Phone
- Karen Dio – Sick Ride
- Clamm – Monday
- Split Dogs – Animal
- Last Quokka – Thunderduck
- Carsie Blanton – Ugly Nasty Commie Bitch
- Billy Nomates – No
- Lambrini Girls – Bad Apple
- Clamm – Bit Much
- Lola – Fast Life
- Pizza Death – The Anticrust
- The Liminanas – Les Hommes et les ombres
- The Beards – If Your Dad Doesn’t Have a Beard, You’ve Got Two Mums
- Static X – Fix
- Hanabie – We Love Sweets
- Lush – Ladykillers
