The Sound of Muslie: 2025-04-10

Written by on April 10, 2025

  1. Opeth – §1
  2. The Bronx – Dirty Leaves
  3. Body Count – Ace Of Spades
  4. Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia
  5. Warumpi Band – No Fear
  6. Hot Tomatoes – Stonefish
  7. Dethklok – Mutilation on a Saturday Night
  8. Hidden Intent – Killlfatuation
  9. Manowar – Blow Your Speakers
  10. The Mark Of Cain – Familiar Territory
  11. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  12. The Hives – Hate To Say I Told You So
  13. High Stakes – Scream
  14. High Stakes – Where It All Went
  15. Rose Tattoo – Manzil Madness
  16. Bad//Dreems – Cuffed and Collared
  17. Ween – Pork Egg Roll and Cheese
  18. Sex Pistols – Bodies
  19. The Exploited – Let’s Start A War, Said Maggie One Day
  20. Die Spitz – Hair Of Dog
  21. Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone
  22. The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  23. Ian Rilen & The Love Addicts – Mobile Phone
  24. Karen Dio – Sick Ride
  25. Clamm – Monday
  26. Split Dogs – Animal
  27. Last Quokka – Thunderduck
  28. Carsie Blanton – Ugly Nasty Commie Bitch
  29. Billy Nomates – No
  30. Lambrini Girls – Bad Apple
  31. Clamm – Bit Much
  32. Lola – Fast Life
  33. Pizza Death – The Anticrust
  34. The Liminanas – Les Hommes et les ombres
  35. The Beards – If Your Dad Doesn’t Have a Beard, You’ve Got Two Mums
  36. Static X – Fix
  37. Hanabie – We Love Sweets
  38. Lush – Ladykillers
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2025-04-10

Previous post

Live from Studio 3: 2025-04-09

Current track

Title

Artist