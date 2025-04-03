The Sound of Muslie: 2025-04-03

  1. Rush – 2112: Overture / The Temples Of Syrinx / Discovery / Presentation / Oracle / Soliloquy / Grand Finale
  2. Dethklok – Murmaider
  3. Conjurer/Pijn – Endevour
  4. Devoidance – Deflector
  5. Lambrini Girls – Cuntology 101
  6. The Stranglers – (Get A) Grip [On Yourself]
  7. Scientists – We Had Love
  8. Ed Keupper/Jim White – Collapse Board
  9. Lion Island – Val Kilmer
  10. The Doors – Peace Frog
  11. bhdb – cyclists
  12. Slayer – Skeletons Of Society
  13. Iron Maiden – The Trooper
  14. Freedom Of Fear – Carpathia
  15. The Baby Seals – ID’d at Aldi
  16. The Darkness – Hot On My Tail
  17. Fair Call – Skinned Knees
  18. The Damned – Anti-Pope
  19. Private Function – Justavinageez
  20. Dick Move – Small Man. Big Tweet
  21. Igorrr – ADHD
  22. The Clash – Career opportunities
  23. Mick Mars – Right Side Of Wrong
  24. Desert Eyes – Storm
  25. Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
  26. Grot – Car Chase
  27. Resurrection Dreams – Utopia
  28. The Kinks – Apeman
  29. Viagra Boys – The Bog Body
  30. Last Quokka – Out On The Weekend
