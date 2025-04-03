The Sound of Muslie: 2025-04-03

- Rush – 2112: Overture / The Temples Of Syrinx / Discovery / Presentation / Oracle / Soliloquy / Grand Finale
- Dethklok – Murmaider
- Conjurer/Pijn – Endevour
- Devoidance – Deflector
- Lambrini Girls – Cuntology 101
- The Stranglers – (Get A) Grip [On Yourself]
- Scientists – We Had Love
- Ed Keupper/Jim White – Collapse Board
- Lion Island – Val Kilmer
- The Doors – Peace Frog
- bhdb – cyclists
- Slayer – Skeletons Of Society
- Iron Maiden – The Trooper
- Freedom Of Fear – Carpathia
- The Baby Seals – ID’d at Aldi
- The Darkness – Hot On My Tail
- Fair Call – Skinned Knees
- The Damned – Anti-Pope
- Private Function – Justavinageez
- Dick Move – Small Man. Big Tweet
- Igorrr – ADHD
- The Clash – Career opportunities
- Mick Mars – Right Side Of Wrong
- Desert Eyes – Storm
- Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
- Grot – Car Chase
- Resurrection Dreams – Utopia
- The Kinks – Apeman
- Viagra Boys – The Bog Body
- Last Quokka – Out On The Weekend
