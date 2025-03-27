The Sound of Muslie: 2025-03-27

  1. Faith No More – Matador
  2. Melvins – King Of Rome
  3. Cypress Hill – Hits From the Bong
  4. Fuck The Fitzroy Doom Scene – Dream
  5. Big Town – Nuff Said
  6. The Meanies – You’re Pathetic
  7. Blind Ivy – Apogee
  8. Путь – Оттепель
  9. Scarlet Rot – Seeds Of Doom
  10. C.O.F.F.I.N. – Cut You Off
  11. Cull the Band – You’ll Never Know
  12. West Thebarton – Basics
  13. Black Sabbath – War Pigs
  14. Metallica – Master Of Puppets
  15. Punter – Purgatory is a Pub
  16. Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
  17. Steal Capz – I’ll Thong Ya
  18. Laura Jane Grace – Your God (God’s Dick)
  19. Cave – WUJ
  20. Mushroomhead – Eye to Eye
  21. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized
  22. Gerling – Deep Fryer
  23. bhdb – Hal Speaks
  24. bhdb – Batted Eye
  25. Kaleidoscope – Earthmover
  26. Lady Parts – Villain Era
  27. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
