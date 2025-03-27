The Sound of Muslie: 2025-03-27

- Faith No More – Matador
- Melvins – King Of Rome
- Cypress Hill – Hits From the Bong
- Fuck The Fitzroy Doom Scene – Dream
- Big Town – Nuff Said
- The Meanies – You’re Pathetic
- Blind Ivy – Apogee
- Путь – Оттепель
- Scarlet Rot – Seeds Of Doom
- C.O.F.F.I.N. – Cut You Off
- Cull the Band – You’ll Never Know
- West Thebarton – Basics
- Black Sabbath – War Pigs
- Metallica – Master Of Puppets
- Punter – Purgatory is a Pub
- Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
- Steal Capz – I’ll Thong Ya
- Laura Jane Grace – Your God (God’s Dick)
- Cave – WUJ
- Mushroomhead – Eye to Eye
- Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized
- Gerling – Deep Fryer
- bhdb – Hal Speaks
- bhdb – Batted Eye
- Kaleidoscope – Earthmover
- Lady Parts – Villain Era
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
