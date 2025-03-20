The Sound of Muslie: 2025-03-20

Written by on March 20, 2025

  1. Dead Skeletons – Dead Mantra
  2. Red Fang – Antidote
  3. Alice In Chains – Would?
  4. The Bronx – Knifeman
  5. SOFT PLAY (feat Kate Nash) – Slushy
  6. Deforester – Death Rituals
  7. Igorrr (feat George Fisher) – Parpaing
  8. Dethklok – Hatredcopter
  9. Slayer vs ICE-T – Disorder
  10. Suicidal Tendencies – You Can’t Bring Me Down
  11. Fucked Up – Self Driving Man
  12. HÄGÖL – Hate
  13. Neuroot – They Lie We DIY
  14. Private Function – Bad Day To Be A Beer
  15. Poppy – Concrete
  16. The Fauves – Everybody’s Getting A Three Piece Together
  17. Hidden Intent – Addicted To Thrash
  18. Pizza Death – Pizza Death
  19. Primus – Tommy The Cat
  20. Ted Nugent – Cat Scratch Fever
  21. Dead Popes Of The Vatican – Dead Popes Of The Vatican
  22. Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
  23. Clowns – Prick
  24. TISM – ’70’s Football
  25. The Stiffys – I’m Really Good At Sex Because I’m Always Doing It
  26. Lambrini Girls – No Homo
  27. Flangipanis – Skate
  28. Tiersman – BBQ Boss
  29. Corey Feldman – Comeback King
  30. Clowns Of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
  31. Tomahawk – God Hates a Coward
  32. The Darkness – Walking Through Fire
  33. Soberphobia – Golf
  34. Pegadeth – Sayonara
  35. Spotlights – Algorithmic
  36. Deftones – Passenger
  37. Tropical Fuck Storm – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2
  38. Shonen Knife – I Wanna Eat Chocobars
