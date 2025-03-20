The Sound of Muslie: 2025-03-20

- Dead Skeletons – Dead Mantra
- Red Fang – Antidote
- Alice In Chains – Would?
- The Bronx – Knifeman
- SOFT PLAY (feat Kate Nash) – Slushy
- Deforester – Death Rituals
- Igorrr (feat George Fisher) – Parpaing
- Dethklok – Hatredcopter
- Slayer vs ICE-T – Disorder
- Suicidal Tendencies – You Can’t Bring Me Down
- Fucked Up – Self Driving Man
- HÄGÖL – Hate
- Neuroot – They Lie We DIY
- Private Function – Bad Day To Be A Beer
- Poppy – Concrete
- The Fauves – Everybody’s Getting A Three Piece Together
- Hidden Intent – Addicted To Thrash
- Pizza Death – Pizza Death
- Primus – Tommy The Cat
- Ted Nugent – Cat Scratch Fever
- Dead Popes Of The Vatican – Dead Popes Of The Vatican
- Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
- Clowns – Prick
- TISM – ’70’s Football
- The Stiffys – I’m Really Good At Sex Because I’m Always Doing It
- Lambrini Girls – No Homo
- Flangipanis – Skate
- Tiersman – BBQ Boss
- Corey Feldman – Comeback King
- Clowns Of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
- Tomahawk – God Hates a Coward
- The Darkness – Walking Through Fire
- Soberphobia – Golf
- Pegadeth – Sayonara
- Spotlights – Algorithmic
- Deftones – Passenger
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2
- Shonen Knife – I Wanna Eat Chocobars
