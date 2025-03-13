The Sound of Muslie: 2025-03-13

Written by on March 13, 2025

  1. Pallbearer – I Saw The End
  2. Sundowner – sdsa
  3. Kranktus – Bark
  4. Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl
  5. TISM – Death Death Death
  6. Black Rheno – Choppin Heads Wearing Fancy Threads
  7. Hidden Intent – Terrorform
  8. Ministry – Over The Shoulder
  9. The Lizards – Prevail
  10. Sweet Blues – 3000 Series
  11. Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
  12. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  13. mclusky – people person
  14. LOLA – Tease Me
  15. Pegadeth – Sayonara
  16. Headless Chickens – Gaskrankinstation
  17. Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
  18. resister – She Drew The Gun
  19. Heaven and Hell – Bible Black
  20. Empty Threats – Phone Call
  21. The Dandy Warhols – Alcohol And Cocainemarijuananicotine
  22. The Burning Hell – Summer Olympics
  23. The Aerial Maps – The Time of Spiders
  24. Bruce Willis – Respect Yourself
  25. Yothu Yindi – Jailbreak
  26. Tough Troubles – Radiation Sickness
  27. The Chats – Identity Theft
  28. The Mark of Cain – Interloper (live)
  29. Primordial – Where Greater Men Have Fallen
  30. Eluveitie – Bloodstained Ground
  31. Cruachan – The Marching Song of Fiach MacHugh
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2025-03-13

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2025-03-12

Current track

Title

Artist