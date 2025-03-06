The Sound of Muslie: 2025-03-06

  1. Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train
  2. Stone Temple Pilots – Crackerman
  3. Chat Pile – I Am Dog Now
  4. IDLES – War
  5. BAT – Primitive Age
  6. Ghost – Satanized
  7. Year Of The Cobra – War Drop
  8. Julie Christmas – Bow
  9. Refused – Pump The Brakes
  10. DROPSINK – ANIMAL
  11. SPRINTS – Little Fix
  12. Helmet – In The Meantime
  13. Hydromedusa – Parasite
  14. Consumer Culture – Have You Seen This Man? (Live)
  15. Orange Goblin – Ascend The Negative
  16. Cheeseworld – I got Tinnitus Listening To Eskimo Joe
  17. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  18. Masochist – Push Back
  19. Outright – Burn
  20. Dicklord – Shit Cunt Sunnies
  21. Hightime – Nothing To Stop
  22. Devo – Beautiful World
  23. DEADLETTER – Binge
  24. Amaru Tribe – Se Prendio
  25. Eddie Murphy – Party All The time
  26. Ice Nine Kills – Funeral Derangements
  27. G.I.S.M. – Endless Blockades For The Pussyfooter
  28. The Backyarders – Go To Bed
  29. Soursob Bob – Roadkill
  30. King Missile – Cheesecake Truck
  31. Shabaka (feat Lianne La Havas) – Kiss Me Before I Forget
