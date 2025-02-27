The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-27

- Leser1 – Show Me What Ya Got (feat Stevie Rain)
- Shihad – Bitter
- Butterfly Effect – Always
- Judas Priest – Steeler
- Lush – Single Girl
- Hidden Intent – Prey For Your Death
- Harlott – Means To An End
- Hanabie – Delicious Survivor
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- The Lemonheads – The Outdoor Type
- Dead Popes of the Vatican – Dead Popes of the Vatican
- Local H – Wolf Like Me
- Jinjer – Pisces
- Terminal Sleep – Death Therapy
- Gaupa – The Drunk Autopussy Wants to Fight You
- Norsicaa – Latin Influenced South East Asia with Norsicaa
- Clamm – Dog
- Dr Piffle & The Burlap Band – Jerry The Junker
- The Public Servants – Blend 43
- Queens of the Stoneage – Mexicola
- Shaquille O’Neal – Shoot Pass Slam
- Shonen Knife – Saboten
- The Unseen – Goodbye America
- Argy Bargy – Lights Over London
- Cheekface – You Always Want to Bomb The Middle East
- Laura Hill – Space For You
- Einsterzende Neubauten, Diana Orloff – Blume
- Alestorm – Drink
Reader's opinions