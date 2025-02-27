The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-27

Written by on February 27, 2025

  1. Leser1 – Show Me What Ya Got (feat Stevie Rain)
  2. Shihad – Bitter
  3. Butterfly Effect – Always
  4. Judas Priest – Steeler
  5. Lush – Single Girl
  6. Hidden Intent – Prey For Your Death
  7. Harlott – Means To An End
  8. Hanabie – Delicious Survivor
  9. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  10. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  11. The Lemonheads – The Outdoor Type
  12. Dead Popes of the Vatican – Dead Popes of the Vatican
  13. Local H – Wolf Like Me
  14. Jinjer – Pisces
  15. Terminal Sleep – Death Therapy
  16. Gaupa – The Drunk Autopussy Wants to Fight You
  17. Norsicaa – Latin Influenced South East Asia with Norsicaa
  18. Clamm – Dog
  19. Dr Piffle & The Burlap Band – Jerry The Junker
  20. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  21. Queens of the Stoneage – Mexicola
  22. Shaquille O’Neal – Shoot Pass Slam
  23. Shonen Knife – Saboten
  24. The Unseen – Goodbye America
  25. Argy Bargy – Lights Over London
  26. Cheekface – You Always Want to Bomb The Middle East
  27. Laura Hill – Space For You
  28. Einsterzende Neubauten, Diana Orloff – Blume
  29. Alestorm – Drink
