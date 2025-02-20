The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-20

- Greenleaf – Avalanche
- Cosmic Psychos – Crazy Woman
- The Soviettes – Blue Stars
- The Mark OF Cain – Attrition
- Lady Parts – Aint No One Gonna Honour Kill My Sister But Me
- The Dirtbombs – The Sharpest Claws
- Crypta – Starvation
- Devildriver – Sail
- Strapping Young Lad – Love
- Pantera – Rise
- Cold Chisel – Shipping Steel
- Judas Priest – Grinder
- Flying Lizards – Money
- Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day To Go To The Pub
- Wheres The Pope – Geek Attack
- Wheres the Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQs
- Tumbleweed – Lavabread
- Slayer – Cult
- Otoboke Beaver – Yakitori
- Lambrini Girls – Company Culture
- Protoje – 30 Million
- Paula Paula – Shutupandwork
- The Bedridden – Paddle Pop
- The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanincal Parts
- Seraphs Coal – Human Error
- The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
- Hard-Ons – Ferdi’s Song
- Tianna Esperanza – Princess Slit and The Raincoat Prince
- McLusky – Unpopular Parts of a Pig
- Dead Kennedys – Police Car
- OMD – Radio Waves
- Skunk Anansie – Piggy
- The Moonies – Sturt FC
- Meena De Silva – Runaway
- Beck – Beercan
- Cannibal Corpse – Bloody Chunks
