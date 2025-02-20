The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-20

  1. Greenleaf – Avalanche
  2. Cosmic Psychos – Crazy Woman
  3. The Soviettes – Blue Stars
  4. The Mark OF Cain – Attrition
  5. Lady Parts – Aint No One Gonna Honour Kill My Sister But Me
  6. The Dirtbombs – The Sharpest Claws
  7. Crypta – Starvation
  8. Devildriver – Sail
  9. Strapping Young Lad – Love
  10. Pantera – Rise
  11. Cold Chisel – Shipping Steel
  12. Judas Priest – Grinder
  13. Flying Lizards – Money
  14. Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day To Go To The Pub
  15. Wheres The Pope – Geek Attack
  16. Wheres the Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQs
  17. Tumbleweed – Lavabread
  18. Slayer – Cult
  19. Otoboke Beaver – Yakitori
  20. Lambrini Girls – Company Culture
  21. Protoje – 30 Million
  22. Paula Paula – Shutupandwork
  23. The Bedridden – Paddle Pop
  24. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanincal Parts
  25. Seraphs Coal – Human Error
  26. The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  27. Hard-Ons – Ferdi’s Song
  28. Tianna Esperanza – Princess Slit and The Raincoat Prince
  29. McLusky – Unpopular Parts of a Pig
  30. Dead Kennedys – Police Car
  31. OMD – Radio Waves
  32. Skunk Anansie – Piggy
  33. The Moonies – Sturt FC
  34. Meena De Silva – Runaway
  35. Beck – Beercan
  36. Cannibal Corpse – Bloody Chunks
