The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2025

  1. Baroness – Rays On Pinion
  2. The Bodgies – Wanking
  3. Fugazi – Waiting Room
  4. The Bennies – Ocean
  5. The Donnas – Who Invited You
  6. Jinjer – Fast Draw
  7. Obscura – Silver Linings
  8. Open Kasket – Internal Threat
  9. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
  10. Drowning Pool – Bodies
  11. House of Pain – Shamrocks and Shenanigans
  12. Bahboon – The Wheat
  13. Richard Cheese – Fuck the World
  14. Dr Piffle and The Burlap Band – It’s Not your Land To Keep
  15. Brass Against – Unsung
  16. Candy Warpop – Trump Is a Nazi
  17. Type O Negative – Love you To Death
  18. Lubricated Goat – Anal Injury
  19. The Dairy Brothers – Valentines Day
  20. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Love Comes In Spurts
  21. Shihad – The General Electric
  22. The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  23. Henry Rollins/Bad Brains – Kick Out The Jams
  24. High Stakes – Scream
  25. The Bedridden – Days of our Lives
  26. Anna Erhard – Spa
  27. O. – Wheezy
  28. Lola – Billionaire
  29. Colourblind – Body Horror
  30. The Backyarders – Forget How You’ll Feel In The Morning
  31. The Chats – Stinker
  32. Primus – Those Damned Blue Collar Tweakers
  33. Press Club – Coward Street
  34. Nirvana – Something In The Way
  35. Private Function – Jusavinageez
  36. Goran Bregovic – Truckers Song
  37. Goran Bregovic – Wedding Cocek
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2025-02-13

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2025-02-12

Current track

Title

Artist