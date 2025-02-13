The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-13

- Baroness – Rays On Pinion
- The Bodgies – Wanking
- Fugazi – Waiting Room
- The Bennies – Ocean
- The Donnas – Who Invited You
- Jinjer – Fast Draw
- Obscura – Silver Linings
- Open Kasket – Internal Threat
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
- Drowning Pool – Bodies
- House of Pain – Shamrocks and Shenanigans
- Bahboon – The Wheat
- Richard Cheese – Fuck the World
- Dr Piffle and The Burlap Band – It’s Not your Land To Keep
- Brass Against – Unsung
- Candy Warpop – Trump Is a Nazi
- Type O Negative – Love you To Death
- Lubricated Goat – Anal Injury
- The Dairy Brothers – Valentines Day
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Love Comes In Spurts
- Shihad – The General Electric
- The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
- Henry Rollins/Bad Brains – Kick Out The Jams
- High Stakes – Scream
- The Bedridden – Days of our Lives
- Anna Erhard – Spa
- O. – Wheezy
- Lola – Billionaire
- Colourblind – Body Horror
- The Backyarders – Forget How You’ll Feel In The Morning
- The Chats – Stinker
- Primus – Those Damned Blue Collar Tweakers
- Press Club – Coward Street
- Nirvana – Something In The Way
- Private Function – Jusavinageez
- Goran Bregovic – Truckers Song
- Goran Bregovic – Wedding Cocek
Reader's opinions