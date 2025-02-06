The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-06

Written by on February 6, 2025

  1. Satan’s Cheerleaders – Baby, Let’s Roll
  2. Supersuckers – Rock your Ass
  3. Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
  4. Sonseed – Jesus Is A Friend Of Mine
  5. Stoned Jesus – Red Wine
  6. Rollerball – Superstructure
  7. Sepultura – Attitude (Live)
  8. Whores – Quitter’s Fight Song
  9. Brujeria – Mexorcisto
  10. Static-X – Anything But This
  11. Rudimentary Peni – Radio Shizo
  12. Lambrini Girls – Big Dick Energy
  13. Dead Kennedys – Take This Job And Shove It
  14. Hightime – Quit Ya Job
  15. Sleaford Mods – Jobseeker
  16. DOWN – Stone The Crow
  17. Clutch – Spacegrass
  18. Marianne Faithfull – Why’d Ya Do It?
  19. Metallica – The Memory Remains
  20. The Beatles – Yellow Submarine
  21. St Morris Sinners – Welcome To Viagra
  22. Tumbleweed – Silver Lizard
  23. Jimmy & The Boys – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
  24. Alchemist – My Animated Truth
  25. Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Spite
  26. Public Servants – Company Time
  27. Last Quokka – Cue
  28. Floodlights – Lessons Learnt
  29. Grenadiers – Factotum
  30. ZZ Top – Got Me Under Pressure
  31. The Vapors – Hit The Ground Running
  32. Corduroy – Motorhead
  33. Spiderbait – Pack It Up
  34. Aunty Raelene – Don’t Be a Wimple
