The Sound of Muslie: 2025-02-06

- Satan’s Cheerleaders – Baby, Let’s Roll
- Supersuckers – Rock your Ass
- Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
- Sonseed – Jesus Is A Friend Of Mine
- Stoned Jesus – Red Wine
- Rollerball – Superstructure
- Sepultura – Attitude (Live)
- Whores – Quitter’s Fight Song
- Brujeria – Mexorcisto
- Static-X – Anything But This
- Rudimentary Peni – Radio Shizo
- Lambrini Girls – Big Dick Energy
- Dead Kennedys – Take This Job And Shove It
- Hightime – Quit Ya Job
- Sleaford Mods – Jobseeker
- DOWN – Stone The Crow
- Clutch – Spacegrass
- Marianne Faithfull – Why’d Ya Do It?
- Metallica – The Memory Remains
- The Beatles – Yellow Submarine
- St Morris Sinners – Welcome To Viagra
- Tumbleweed – Silver Lizard
- Jimmy & The Boys – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
- Alchemist – My Animated Truth
- Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Spite
- Public Servants – Company Time
- Last Quokka – Cue
- Floodlights – Lessons Learnt
- Grenadiers – Factotum
- ZZ Top – Got Me Under Pressure
- The Vapors – Hit The Ground Running
- Corduroy – Motorhead
- Spiderbait – Pack It Up
- Aunty Raelene – Don’t Be a Wimple
