The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-30

- Icarus Burns – Minotaur
- Scarymother – Lord Of The Flies
- Earl Of Hell – The Infernal Dream
- Scatterbrain – I’m Not Going Down With The Ship
- Paul Leary – Sugar Is The Gateway Drug
- Scarlet Rot – Forest Of Lust
- Obscure Sphinx – As I Stood Upon The Shore
- Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast
- Space Wizard – Dreambane
- Sleaford Mods feat Amy Taylor – Nudge It
- Viagra Boys – Man Made of Meat
- SOFT PLAY – Punk’s Dead
- Gallows – Death Voices
- End It – New Wage Slavery
- Dead Kennedys – Nazi Punks Fuck Off
- The Babes – It Aint Easy
- Judas Priest – Beyond The Realms of Death
- Laura Jane Grace – Best Ever Death Metal Band In Texas
- Regurgitator – F.S.O.
- Screaming Goats – I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
- Otoboke Beaver – Binge Eating binge Drinking Bulemia
- High Stakes – Take It As it Comes
- Baby Dave – Middle Urinal Business
- Desert Sessions 7 & 8 – Polly Wants a Crack Rock
- Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin – Which One Is The Jellyfish
- Golpe – Societa
- Enzyme – Abuse Of Power
- The Burning Hell – Amateur Rappers
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – Identity Crisis
- Keyo Roses Flying Circus – Baby’s Gone (Shoot Someone)
- Where’s The Pope? – We Want Your Beer
- Lachy Doley – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
- All Them Witches – Lights Out
- Cull the Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
- Grudge – Relic
- Propagandhi – A Speculative Fiction
- Cornelius – Typewriter Lesson
- No Through Road – Party To Survive
- Rage Against The Machine – People of the Sun
