The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2025

  1. Icarus Burns – Minotaur
  2. Scarymother – Lord Of The Flies
  3. Earl Of Hell – The Infernal Dream
  4. Scatterbrain – I’m Not Going Down With The Ship
  5. Paul Leary – Sugar Is The Gateway Drug
  6. Scarlet Rot – Forest Of Lust
  7. Obscure Sphinx – As I Stood Upon The Shore
  8. Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast
  9. Space Wizard – Dreambane
  10. Sleaford Mods feat Amy Taylor – Nudge It
  11. Viagra Boys – Man Made of Meat
  12. SOFT PLAY – Punk’s Dead
  13. Gallows – Death Voices
  14. End It – New Wage Slavery
  15. Dead Kennedys – Nazi Punks Fuck Off
  16. The Babes – It Aint Easy
  17. Judas Priest – Beyond The Realms of Death
  18. Laura Jane Grace – Best Ever Death Metal Band In Texas
  19. Regurgitator – F.S.O.
  20. Screaming Goats – I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
  21. Otoboke Beaver – Binge Eating binge Drinking Bulemia
  22. High Stakes – Take It As it Comes
  23. Baby Dave – Middle Urinal Business
  24. Desert Sessions 7 & 8 – Polly Wants a Crack Rock
  25. Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin – Which One Is The Jellyfish
  26. Golpe – Societa
  27. Enzyme – Abuse Of Power
  28. The Burning Hell – Amateur Rappers
  29. W.O.M.B.A.T. – Identity Crisis
  30. Keyo Roses Flying Circus – Baby’s Gone (Shoot Someone)
  31. Where’s The Pope? – We Want Your Beer
  32. Lachy Doley – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
  33. All Them Witches – Lights Out
  34. Cull the Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  35. The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  36. Grudge – Relic
  37. Propagandhi – A Speculative Fiction
  38. Cornelius – Typewriter Lesson
  39. No Through Road – Party To Survive
  40. Rage Against The Machine – People of the Sun
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2025-01-30

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2025-01-29

Current track

Title

Artist