The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-23

  1. TOOL – No Quarter
  2. Julian Cope – Get Off Your Pretty Face
  3. Time Rift – Dancing With The Sun
  4. Lambrini Girls – Cuntology101
  5. Husker Dü – Eight Miles High
  6. Freedom Of Fear – Zenith
  7. Cavalera Conspiracy – Beastial Devastation
  8. Kerry King – Idle Hands
  9. Tygers Of Pan Tang – Raise Some Hell
  10. Weezer – The Weight
  11. Amigo The Devil – Murder At The Bingo Hall
  12. Sex Pistols – Bodies
  13. Gallows – London Is The Reason
  14. Rammstein – Rammstein
  15. Life Pilot – The Nerve
  16. Stoned Jesus – I’m The Mountain
  17. Castle Rat – Dagger Dragger
  18. Cheeseworld – I Got Tinnitus Listening To Eskimo Joe
  19. Soul Coughing – Super Bon Bon
  20. John S. Hall – The Trees
  21. Edmund Pettus Bridge – Good Riddance
  22. Fucked Up – Disabuse
  23. CULL The Band – Crawl
  24. Bitchspawn – Mangoes In Space
  25. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Smile Or Die
  26. Blind Girls – Loveless
  27. W.O.M.B.A.T. – North Career
  28. Nancy Vandal – Bikini High Pool Party Massacre III
  29. Nancy Vandal – Hey! There’s Chip!
  30. The Vandals – Stop Smiling
  31. bunsenburner – Trigger
  32. The Dairy Brothers – My Neighbourhood (Has Been Overrun by Baboons)
  33. Jarvis Cocker – Running The World
  34. Brendan Hill – A Friend Is Just Another Asshole (Son Of Dan)
  35. Grinspoon – Ready 1
  36. Pollyanna – Kickboard
  37. Magic Dirt – Short Black
  38. Bad Lip Reading – My Stick
  39. Soft White Machine – Broken Arrow
  40. Brutus – Drive
  41. Hatebeak – Birdseeds Of Vengence
  42. Lion Island – Danny Laruso
  43. Beyone’s Fiances – Christopher Walken/Christopher Running
