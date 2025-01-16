The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-16

- Gay Paris – Ash Wednesday Boudoir
- Clutch – A Quick Death In Texas
- Red Fang – Prehistoric Dog
- Psychostick – Heavy Bluey
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – The Pay
- Iron Sheiks – Jesus
- Nirvana – School
- Devil Driver – Clouds Over California
- Pulkas – Control
- Crypta – From The Ashes
- Karnivool – Roquefort
- Haken – Beneath The White Rainbow
- Supersuckers – Hot Like The Sun
- Bob Vylan – Dream Bigger
- Lambrini Girls – No Homo
- Kyuss – Supa Scoop and Mighty Scoop
- Kitchen Witch – Slip Stream
- Public Enemy – Burn Hollywood Burn
- Dead Pioneers – Bad Indian
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
- Regurgitator – My Ego
- Operator Please – Just A Song About Ping Pong
- The Grates – Trampoline
- Meatbeaters – Purple Helmet
- CULL THE BAND – I’ll be Your Navigator
- Alestorm – Fucked With An Anchor
- The (International) Noise Conspiracy – A New Morning, Changing Weather
- Skunk Anansie – An Artist Is An Artist
- The Breeders w/- J. Mascis – Divine Mascis
- Dairy Brothers – Never Gonna Be A Star
- Gut Health – Stiletto
- Melt-Banana – Candy Gun
- Playboy Manbaby – You Can Be A Fascist Too
- Fucked Up – The Other Shoe
- N.W.A. – Chin Check
- Deftones – Entombed
- Wu-Tang Clan – Hellz Wind Staff
- Private Function – White Lady Funerals
- Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
- Metallica – Motorbreath
