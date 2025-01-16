The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-16

Written by on January 16, 2025

  1. Gay Paris – Ash Wednesday Boudoir
  2. Clutch – A Quick Death In Texas
  3. Red Fang – Prehistoric Dog
  4. Psychostick – Heavy Bluey
  5. W.O.M.B.A.T. – The Pay
  6. Iron Sheiks – Jesus
  7. Nirvana – School
  8. Devil Driver – Clouds Over California
  9. Pulkas – Control
  10. Crypta – From The Ashes
  11. Karnivool – Roquefort
  12. Haken – Beneath The White Rainbow
  13. Supersuckers – Hot Like The Sun
  14. Bob Vylan – Dream Bigger
  15. Lambrini Girls – No Homo
  16. Kyuss – Supa Scoop and Mighty Scoop
  17. Kitchen Witch – Slip Stream
  18. Public Enemy – Burn Hollywood Burn
  19. Dead Pioneers – Bad Indian
  20. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  21. Regurgitator – My Ego
  22. Operator Please – Just A Song About Ping Pong
  23. The Grates – Trampoline
  24. Meatbeaters – Purple Helmet
  25. CULL THE BAND – I’ll be Your Navigator
  26. Alestorm – Fucked With An Anchor
  27. The (International) Noise Conspiracy – A New Morning, Changing Weather
  28. Skunk Anansie – An Artist Is An Artist
  29. The Breeders w/- J. Mascis – Divine Mascis
  30. Dairy Brothers – Never Gonna Be A Star
  31. Gut Health – Stiletto
  32. Melt-Banana – Candy Gun
  33. Playboy Manbaby – You Can Be A Fascist Too
  34. Fucked Up – The Other Shoe
  35. N.W.A. – Chin Check
  36. Deftones – Entombed
  37. Wu-Tang Clan – Hellz Wind Staff
  38. Private Function – White Lady Funerals
  39. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
  40. Metallica – Motorbreath
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2025-01-16

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2025-01-15

Current track

Title

Artist