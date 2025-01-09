The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-09

- Andrew WK – Party Hard
- The Stiffys – Boogie Boarding
- Against Me! – White People For Peace
- Weezer – Beverley Hills
- Cramps – The Madd Daddy
- Texas Hippie Coalition – Bones Jones
- Metallica – Lux Æterna
- Entombment Of A Machine – Job For A Cowboy
- Obscure Sphinx – As I Stood Upon The Shore
- Def Rhyme – Mamma Said Knock you Out
- Znous – Sidi Arbi 2
- Slayer – South Of Heaven
- Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
- Electric Six – Gay Bar
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Blowin’ In the Wind
- The Rentals – Friends of P.
- Stone Temple Pilots – Dancing Days
- Primal Scream – Accelerator
- Weedeater – Truck Drivin’ Man
- Hammer Horrors – Every Dead Thing Needs a Hole
- The Sexels – Broken
- Doechii – Denial is a River
- Gallows – Black Eyes
- Ungkas – Tummy
- Split Enz – Dirty Creature
- Golpe – Nato Colpevole
- The Burning Hell – Birdwatching
- The Burning Hell – Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – Look Out!
- West Thebarton – Basics
- The Packets – Fuck Your Mates Band
- The Systemaddicts – Heart As An Arrow
- First of October, Rob Scallon, Andrew Huang – Dungeon Man
- The Real Mac DiMarco – Watch It All Evolve
- Dropkick Murphys – Rose Tattoo
- Frenzal Rhomb – Everytjhing’s Fucked
- The Spazzys – Lets Get Spazzy
- Regurgitator – In One Ear
- Hightime – Nothing To Stop
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Old Boys
- Public Servants – Blend 43
