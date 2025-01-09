The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-09

  1. Andrew WK – Party Hard
  2. The Stiffys – Boogie Boarding
  3. Against Me! – White People For Peace
  4. Weezer – Beverley Hills
  5. Cramps – The Madd Daddy
  6. Texas Hippie Coalition – Bones Jones
  7. Metallica – Lux Æterna
  8. Entombment Of A Machine – Job For A Cowboy
  9. Obscure Sphinx – As I Stood Upon The Shore
  10. Def Rhyme – Mamma Said Knock you Out
  11. Znous – Sidi Arbi 2
  12. Slayer – South Of Heaven
  13. Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
  14. Electric Six – Gay Bar
  15. Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Blowin’ In the Wind
  16. The Rentals – Friends of P.
  17. Stone Temple Pilots – Dancing Days
  18. Primal Scream – Accelerator
  19. Weedeater – Truck Drivin’ Man
  20. Hammer Horrors – Every Dead Thing Needs a Hole
  21. The Sexels – Broken
  22. Doechii – Denial is a River
  23. Gallows – Black Eyes
  24. Ungkas – Tummy
  25. Split Enz – Dirty Creature
  26. Golpe – Nato Colpevole
  27. The Burning Hell – Birdwatching
  28. The Burning Hell – Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board
  29. W.O.M.B.A.T. – Look Out!
  30. West Thebarton – Basics
  31. The Packets – Fuck Your Mates Band
  32. The Systemaddicts – Heart As An Arrow
  33. First of October, Rob Scallon, Andrew Huang – Dungeon Man
  34. The Real Mac DiMarco – Watch It All Evolve
  35. Dropkick Murphys – Rose Tattoo
  36. Frenzal Rhomb – Everytjhing’s Fucked
  37. The Spazzys – Lets Get Spazzy
  38. Regurgitator – In One Ear
  39. Hightime – Nothing To Stop
  40. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Old Boys
  41. Public Servants – Blend 43
