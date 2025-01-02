The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-02

- Jambinai – Time Of Extinction
- Silverchair – The Door
- Living Colour – Cult Of Personality
- Misfits – Monster Mash
- The Rezillos – Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonight
- Home Front – Nation
- Devo – That’s Good
- GWAR – West End Girls
- Accept – Demon’s Knight
- Judas Priest – Freewheel Burning
- Johnny Marr – Easy Money
- Jim E. Brown – I Know I’m Going To Die Of A Stroke
- Public Enemy – She Watch Channel Zero?!
- Pijn – Our Endless Hours
- Opeth – §1
- Chat Pile – I Am Dog Now
- Synestia – Death Empress
- SOFT PLAY – All Things
- Mclusky – Lightsable Cocksucking Blues
- Mr Bungle – Anarchy Up Your Anus
- Cave In – New Reality
- Mogwai – I’m Jim Morrisson, I’m Dead
- Viagra Boys – Troglodyte
- Amigo The Devil – Once Upon a Time at Texaco Pt1
- Pissed Jeans – Anti-Sapio
- Scott Lavene – Disneyland in Dagenham
- Laura Jane Grace – Tacos and Toast
- Frank Turner – Girl From the Record Shop(ft Teenage Joans)
- Pizza Death – Consumed by Mushrooms
- Tangled Thoughts of Leaving – Sudden Peril
- Steve Poltz – Quarantine Blues
- Hanabie – Meta-filled Fourze!
- Kelly’s Wayke – Drink Your Whiskey
- ERock – Benny HIll Meets Metal
