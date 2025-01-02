The Sound of Muslie: 2025-01-02

  1. Jambinai – Time Of Extinction
  2. Silverchair – The Door
  3. Living Colour – Cult Of Personality
  4. Misfits – Monster Mash
  5. The Rezillos – Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonight
  6. Home Front – Nation
  7. Devo – That’s Good
  8. GWAR – West End Girls
  9. Accept – Demon’s Knight
  10. Judas Priest – Freewheel Burning
  11. Johnny Marr – Easy Money
  12. Jim E. Brown – I Know I’m Going To Die Of A Stroke
  13. Public Enemy – She Watch Channel Zero?!
  14. Pijn – Our Endless Hours
  15. Opeth – §1
  16. Chat Pile – I Am Dog Now
  17. Synestia – Death Empress
  18. SOFT PLAY – All Things
  19. Mclusky – Lightsable Cocksucking Blues
  20. Mr Bungle – Anarchy Up Your Anus
  21. Cave In – New Reality
  22. Mogwai – I’m Jim Morrisson, I’m Dead
  23. Viagra Boys – Troglodyte
  24. Amigo The Devil – Once Upon a Time at Texaco Pt1
  25. Pissed Jeans – Anti-Sapio
  26. Scott Lavene – Disneyland in Dagenham
  27. Laura Jane Grace – Tacos and Toast
  28. Frank Turner – Girl From the Record Shop(ft Teenage Joans)
  29. Pizza Death – Consumed by Mushrooms
  30. Tangled Thoughts of Leaving – Sudden Peril
  31. Steve Poltz – Quarantine Blues
  32. Hanabie – Meta-filled Fourze!
  33. Kelly’s Wayke – Drink Your Whiskey
  34. ERock – Benny HIll Meets Metal
