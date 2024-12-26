The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-26

Written by on December 26, 2024

  1. Opeth – §6
  2. Opeth – §7
  3. Opeth – A Story Never Told
  4. Motörhead – Ramones
  5. Путь – П​е​с​н​и С​м​е​р​т​и
  6. Sepultura – Roots Bloody Roots
  7. Red Bath – Through Skies and Lands
  8. W.O.M.B.A.T. – North Career
  9. Viagra Boys – Ain’t Nice
  10. SOFT PLAY – Punk’s Dead
  11. Bob Vylan – Makes Me Violent
  12. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
  13. Blind Girls – Loveless
  14. Hightime – Money Hog
  15. Cosmic Psychos – Better In The Shed
  16. CULL The Band – Girl I Know
  17. Powder Monkeys – Yin Yang
  18. Queens Of The Stoneage – Song For The Dead
  19. Flight Of The Conchords – Shady Rachel
  20. Ammonia – In A Box
  21. Status Quo – Rain
  22. You Am I – Tojo
  23. Baterz – Down To The Dump
  24. Kate Miller-Heidke & The Beards – Growing a Beard Downstairs For Christmas
  25. O. – 176
  26. Royal Headache – My Own Fantasy
  27. King Parrot – Shit On The Liver
  28. The Replacements – Alex Chilton
  29. Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
  30. Thao and the Get Down Stay Down – Phenom
  31. Rancid – Xmas Eve (She Got & Left Me)
  32. Anna Erhard – 170
  33. Handgrenade Hearts – Generation
  34. Motorhead – I Got Mine
  35. Pissed Jeans – The Bar Is Low
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2024-12-26

Previous post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-12-25

Current track

Title

Artist