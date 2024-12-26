The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-26

- Opeth – §6
- Opeth – §7
- Opeth – A Story Never Told
- Motörhead – Ramones
- Путь – Песни Смерти
- Sepultura – Roots Bloody Roots
- Red Bath – Through Skies and Lands
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – North Career
- Viagra Boys – Ain’t Nice
- SOFT PLAY – Punk’s Dead
- Bob Vylan – Makes Me Violent
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
- Blind Girls – Loveless
- Hightime – Money Hog
- Cosmic Psychos – Better In The Shed
- CULL The Band – Girl I Know
- Powder Monkeys – Yin Yang
- Queens Of The Stoneage – Song For The Dead
- Flight Of The Conchords – Shady Rachel
- Ammonia – In A Box
- Status Quo – Rain
- You Am I – Tojo
- Baterz – Down To The Dump
- Kate Miller-Heidke & The Beards – Growing a Beard Downstairs For Christmas
- O. – 176
- Royal Headache – My Own Fantasy
- King Parrot – Shit On The Liver
- The Replacements – Alex Chilton
- Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
- Thao and the Get Down Stay Down – Phenom
- Rancid – Xmas Eve (She Got & Left Me)
- Anna Erhard – 170
- Handgrenade Hearts – Generation
- Motorhead – I Got Mine
- Pissed Jeans – The Bar Is Low
