The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2024

  1. Opeth – §5
  2. Local H – Bound For The Floor
  3. Rose Tattoo – Juice On The Loose
  4. Spinal Tap – Christmas With The Devil
  5. Goon Gremlins – Jesus Was A Goon Sack
  6. Flangipanis – Present
  7. Dethklok – DuncanHills Coffee Jingle
  8. Vulvodynia – The Rand Lord
  9. Sylosis – The Path
  10. Kevin Bloody Wilson – Santa Was Stoned
  11. Paw – Couldn’t Know
  12. Bob Vylan – We Live Here
  13. Beastie Boys – So What’Cha Want
  14. Goat – Goatbrain
  15. Frankenbok – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
  16. The Black Swamp – Bastards of the Universe
  17. The Packets – Brian the Brown Nosed Reindeer
  18. The Cramps – Garbageman
  19. The Burning Hell – Bird Queen Of Garbage Island
  20. Spotlights – The Alchemist
  21. Street Legal – Cardio
  22. Public Servants – All I Want For Christmas Is My Leave Approved
  23. Eric Idle – Fuck Xmas
  24. No Oaths – Dickhead
  25. St Morris SInners – BFBF
  26. Wire – Mannequin
  27. Lazaros Dog – Voodoo Bird (from PNG)
  28. Lazaros Dog – He Expresses Himself Through His Music
  29. Apologetix – Santa Claus
  30. The Pogues – Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty McColl)
