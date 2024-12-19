The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-19

- Opeth – §5
- Local H – Bound For The Floor
- Rose Tattoo – Juice On The Loose
- Spinal Tap – Christmas With The Devil
- Goon Gremlins – Jesus Was A Goon Sack
- Flangipanis – Present
- Dethklok – DuncanHills Coffee Jingle
- Vulvodynia – The Rand Lord
- Sylosis – The Path
- Kevin Bloody Wilson – Santa Was Stoned
- Paw – Couldn’t Know
- Bob Vylan – We Live Here
- Beastie Boys – So What’Cha Want
- Goat – Goatbrain
- Frankenbok – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
- The Black Swamp – Bastards of the Universe
- The Packets – Brian the Brown Nosed Reindeer
- The Cramps – Garbageman
- The Burning Hell – Bird Queen Of Garbage Island
- Spotlights – The Alchemist
- Street Legal – Cardio
- Public Servants – All I Want For Christmas Is My Leave Approved
- Eric Idle – Fuck Xmas
- No Oaths – Dickhead
- St Morris SInners – BFBF
- Wire – Mannequin
- Lazaros Dog – Voodoo Bird (from PNG)
- Lazaros Dog – He Expresses Himself Through His Music
- Apologetix – Santa Claus
- The Pogues – Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty McColl)
Reader's opinions