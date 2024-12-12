The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-12

December 12, 2024

  1. Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt3
  2. 99 Reasons Why – Television
  3. Hippie Death Cult – Toxic Annihilator
  4. Sacrifical Larynx – Beautiful Day
  5. Regurgitator – Couldnt Do It
  6. Vianova – Wheel of Fortune
  7. DreamTheater – A Broken Man
  8. Devildriver – Keep Away From Me
  9. Motorhead – Victory or Die
  10. We Hate You Please Die – Adrenaline
  11. Redgum – I’ve Been To Bali Too
  12. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – She Said
  13. Sigh – Somniphobia
  14. Butthole Surfers – Pepper
  15. Stella Donnelly – Mosquito
  16. The Clash – London Calling
  17. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Human, I Am
  18. The Burning Hell & Shotgun Jimmie – Yes Chef
  19. TISM – Five Yards
  20. Patti Smith – Dancing Barefoot
  21. Mark of Cain – Pointman
  22. Rocket Science – Burn In Hell
  23. Suicidal Tendancies – If I Don’t Wake Up
  24. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Spite
  25. Last Quokka – Disconnected
  26. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Detroit
  27. Emergency Rule – Something To Say
  28. The Packets – Fishing Man Pt3
