The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-12

- Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt3
- 99 Reasons Why – Television
- Hippie Death Cult – Toxic Annihilator
- Sacrifical Larynx – Beautiful Day
- Regurgitator – Couldnt Do It
- Vianova – Wheel of Fortune
- DreamTheater – A Broken Man
- Devildriver – Keep Away From Me
- Motorhead – Victory or Die
- We Hate You Please Die – Adrenaline
- Redgum – I’ve Been To Bali Too
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – She Said
- Sigh – Somniphobia
- Butthole Surfers – Pepper
- Stella Donnelly – Mosquito
- The Clash – London Calling
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Human, I Am
- The Burning Hell & Shotgun Jimmie – Yes Chef
- TISM – Five Yards
- Patti Smith – Dancing Barefoot
- Mark of Cain – Pointman
- Rocket Science – Burn In Hell
- Suicidal Tendancies – If I Don’t Wake Up
- Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Spite
- Last Quokka – Disconnected
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Detroit
- Emergency Rule – Something To Say
- The Packets – Fishing Man Pt3
Reader's opinions