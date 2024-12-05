The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-05

Written by on December 5, 2024

  1. Brian May & Friends – Starfleet
  2. Cog – Open Up
  3. Fluffy – Barbarian
  4. Where’s The Pope – There Goes The Neighbourhood
  5. Nitocris – Anger
  6. Gojira – Amazonia
  7. Author & Punisher – Misery
  8. Slipknot – Surfacing
  9. AC/DC – Have a Drink On Me
  10. The Bobby Lees – Dig Your Hips
  11. Burst Girl – Battle
  12. King Buffalo – Balrog
  13. Slomosa – Cabin Fever
  14. Kaonashi – Humiliation Ritual
  15. Korn – Here To Stay
  16. O. – Green Shirt
  17. Street Legal – Cardio
  18. I Killed The Prom Queen – To Kill Tomorrow
  19. TOOL – Parabol
  20. TOOL – Parbola
  21. Dead Pioneers – My Spirit Animal Ate Your Spirit Animal
  22. Dwarves – Motherfucker
  23. Superchunk – Slack Motherfucker
  24. Faith No More – Motherfucker
  25. Peaches – Shake Yer Dix
  26. Body Count – The Purge
  27. QOTSA – Mexicola
  28. Tumbleweed – When We Were Young
  29. The Toss – Full Toss
  30. Geoffrey Oicott – Get Padded Up Mate
  31. Placement – New Disease
  32. New Order – Age Of Consent
  33. The Jesus Lizard – Then Comes Dudley
  34. Amyl and the Sniffers – It’s Mine
  35. Private Function – Downright Dangerous
  36. Blind Girls – It’s Starting To Rain
  37. The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  38. Hightime – Beergarden
