The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-05

- Brian May & Friends – Starfleet
- Cog – Open Up
- Fluffy – Barbarian
- Where’s The Pope – There Goes The Neighbourhood
- Nitocris – Anger
- Gojira – Amazonia
- Author & Punisher – Misery
- Slipknot – Surfacing
- AC/DC – Have a Drink On Me
- The Bobby Lees – Dig Your Hips
- Burst Girl – Battle
- King Buffalo – Balrog
- Slomosa – Cabin Fever
- Kaonashi – Humiliation Ritual
- Korn – Here To Stay
- O. – Green Shirt
- Street Legal – Cardio
- I Killed The Prom Queen – To Kill Tomorrow
- TOOL – Parabol
- TOOL – Parbola
- Dead Pioneers – My Spirit Animal Ate Your Spirit Animal
- Dwarves – Motherfucker
- Superchunk – Slack Motherfucker
- Faith No More – Motherfucker
- Peaches – Shake Yer Dix
- Body Count – The Purge
- QOTSA – Mexicola
- Tumbleweed – When We Were Young
- The Toss – Full Toss
- Geoffrey Oicott – Get Padded Up Mate
- Placement – New Disease
- New Order – Age Of Consent
- The Jesus Lizard – Then Comes Dudley
- Amyl and the Sniffers – It’s Mine
- Private Function – Downright Dangerous
- Blind Girls – It’s Starting To Rain
- The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
- Hightime – Beergarden
Reader's opinions