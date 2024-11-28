The Sound of Muslie: 2024-11-28

- The Hu – Sad But True
- Opeth – §4
- Linkin Park – Casualty
- Psycroptic – We Were The Keepers
- Machinehead, In Flames, Lacuna Coil – These Scars Won’t Define Us
- Pallbearer – I Saw The End
- Accept – Balls To The Wall
- Ministry – Thieves
- Ween – Sketches of Winkle
- TISM – Defecate On My Face
- Blondie – The Disco Song
- Slayer – Spill the Blood
- Audio Bullys – We Don’t Care
- The Spazzys – The Sunshine Drive
- Shonen Knife – BBQ Party
- The Toss – Gawn
- The Toss – Hangin’ On
- CULL The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – Fed UP Runawy
- NOFX – Idiots are Taking Over
- Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
- Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
- Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers – I Used To be Fun
- Goat – Impermanence & Death
- Judas Priest – Painkiller
- Kim Dracula – Killdozer
- Ezra Furman – Throne
- Death of Guitar Pop – About a Boxer (Punk Song)
- Future Of The Left – Chin Music
- Julian Cope – They Were On Hard Drugs
