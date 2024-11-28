The Sound of Muslie: 2024-11-28

  1. The Hu – Sad But True
  2. Opeth – §4
  3. Linkin Park – Casualty
  4. Psycroptic – We Were The Keepers
  5. Machinehead, In Flames, Lacuna Coil – These Scars Won’t Define Us
  6. Pallbearer – I Saw The End
  7. Accept – Balls To The Wall
  8. Ministry – Thieves
  9. Ween – Sketches of Winkle
  10. TISM – Defecate On My Face
  11. Blondie – The Disco Song
  12. Slayer – Spill the Blood
  13. Audio Bullys – We Don’t Care
  14. The Spazzys – The Sunshine Drive
  15. Shonen Knife – BBQ Party
  16. The Toss – Gawn
  17. The Toss – Hangin’ On
  18. CULL The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  19. Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – Fed UP Runawy
  20. NOFX – Idiots are Taking Over
  21. Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
  22. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  23. Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  24. Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers – I Used To be Fun
  25. Goat – Impermanence & Death
  26. Judas Priest – Painkiller
  27. Kim Dracula – Killdozer
  28. Ezra Furman – Throne
  29. Death of Guitar Pop – About a Boxer (Punk Song)
  30. Future Of The Left – Chin Music
  31. Julian Cope – They Were On Hard Drugs
