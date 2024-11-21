The Sound of Muslie: 2024-11-21

  1. All Them Witches – Bulls
  2. 7Horse – Meth Lab Zoso Sticker
  3. Butthole Surfers – Ricky
  4. CULL The Band – Crawl
  5. The Prodigy – Firestarter
  6. Budgie – In The Grip Of A Tyre Fitter’s Hand
  7. Machine Head – Davidian
  8. Vianova – Shiver
  9. Make Them Suffer – Doomswitch
  10. King Locust – Until the Last Dog Is Hung
  11. Faith No More – Cone Of Shame
  12. Frenzal Rhomb – Punch In The Face
  13. Regurgitator – This Is Not A Pop Song
  14. LOLA – FAST LIFE
  15. Pennywise – Revolution
  16. Magic Dirt – Pace It
  17. Frank Black – Pie In The Sky
  18. Vulfpeck – Daddy, He Got A Tesla (Live)
  19. Midnight Oil – Only The Strong
  20. PJ Harvey – 50ft Queenie
  21. Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band – A Few Words Before We Go
  22. Soursob Bob – North Beach
  23. Day of Contempt – Where Shadows Lie
  24. We The Heathens – Lung Of Lies
  25. MCG Hammer – Marvellous – Horns Up Mix
  26. BODEGA – No Vanguard Revival
  27. Freckle – Taravel
  28. Cheekface – Listen To Your Heart, No
  29. Half Japanese – Deadly Alien Spawn
  30. Raccoon City – Rite
  31. TROATT – Merry Christmas
  32. Hardcore Superstar – Last Call For Alcohol
  33. Sex Pistols – No Feeling
  34. Fuck The Factory – This Town
  35. Adriano Celentano – Prisencolinensinainciusol
  36. Fall Out Boy – We Didn’t Start The Fire
