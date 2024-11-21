The Sound of Muslie: 2024-11-21

- All Them Witches – Bulls
- 7Horse – Meth Lab Zoso Sticker
- Butthole Surfers – Ricky
- CULL The Band – Crawl
- The Prodigy – Firestarter
- Budgie – In The Grip Of A Tyre Fitter’s Hand
- Machine Head – Davidian
- Vianova – Shiver
- Make Them Suffer – Doomswitch
- King Locust – Until the Last Dog Is Hung
- Faith No More – Cone Of Shame
- Frenzal Rhomb – Punch In The Face
- Regurgitator – This Is Not A Pop Song
- LOLA – FAST LIFE
- Pennywise – Revolution
- Magic Dirt – Pace It
- Frank Black – Pie In The Sky
- Vulfpeck – Daddy, He Got A Tesla (Live)
- Midnight Oil – Only The Strong
- PJ Harvey – 50ft Queenie
- Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band – A Few Words Before We Go
- Soursob Bob – North Beach
- Day of Contempt – Where Shadows Lie
- We The Heathens – Lung Of Lies
- MCG Hammer – Marvellous – Horns Up Mix
- BODEGA – No Vanguard Revival
- Freckle – Taravel
- Cheekface – Listen To Your Heart, No
- Half Japanese – Deadly Alien Spawn
- Raccoon City – Rite
- TROATT – Merry Christmas
- Hardcore Superstar – Last Call For Alcohol
- Sex Pistols – No Feeling
- Fuck The Factory – This Town
- Adriano Celentano – Prisencolinensinainciusol
- Fall Out Boy – We Didn’t Start The Fire
