The Sound of Muslie: 2024-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2024

  1. St Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
  2. Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
  3. Ministry – Nursing Home
  4. Pusicfer – Fake Affront
  5. Live Skull – 5-D
  6. Jim Morrison – Ghost Song
  7. Dharma – Namo Amitanha
  8. Frontierer – The Skull Burned
  9. Vianova – Más Rápido
  10. Fear Factory – Self Immolation
  11. Motörhead – Motörhead
  12. Shihad – My Mind’s Sedate
  13. Testeagles – Underdog
  14. Amyl and the Sniffers – Jerkin’
  15. Lambrini Girls – God’s Country
  16. Grinspoon – Just Ace
  17. Igorrr – The Shape Of Punk To Come
  18. Metallica – Sad But True
  19. Hayseed Dixie – Ace Of Spades
  20. The Saints – Know Your Product
  21. Diablo Swing Orchestra – Voodoo Mon Amour
  22. Xray Spex – Oi Bondage Up Yours
  23. Sundowner – The Chain
  24. Blood Sucking Freaks – They Came From Within
  25. War Room – The Top Floor
  26. IRONBUNNY – Lightning Speed
  27. Choof – Yoghurt Cups
  28. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Banned From The Pubs
  29. Astrodeath – Dark Star
  30. Whale – Hobo Humpin’ Slobo Babe
  31. The Toss – Gawn
  32. Voodoo Glow Skulls – El Coo Cooi
  33. The Gloom In The Corner – Misanthropic
  34. Hanabie – O-Ta-Ku Lovely Legend
  35. High Stakes – Scream
  36. Sleaford Mods – Don’t Go
  37. SPRINTS – How Does The Story Go
  38. The Spazzys – Lets Get Spazzy
