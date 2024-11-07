The Sound of Muslie: 2024-11-07

- Kees Bergman and the Main Bus Undervoolt – Orange Man
- Cranky – Australia Don’t Become America
- The Clash – I’m So Bored With The USA
- Suicidal Tendencies – Fascist Pig
- Mr Bungle – USA
- Rocket Science – Burn In Hell
- Stage Bottles – Sometimes Anti Social but always Anti Fascist
- Daft Punk – The Brainwasher
- Anthrax – Milk
- Pizza Death – Death by Garlic Bread
- Metallica – Breadfan
- Blood Duster – The Meat Song – Stiffy In McDonalds
- Svetlanas – We Eat Children
- Dick Lord – Fake Cake
- Shonen Knife – BBQ Party
- Clowns – Pickle
- System Of A Down – Chop Suey!
- Tiersman – Jono the Friendly Toaster
- Primus – Shake Hands With Beef
- Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day To Go the Pub
- Descendents – I Like Food
- Descendents – Weinerschnitzel
- Descendents – No Fat Burger
- Bad//Dreems – Salad
- BABY METAL – Gimme Chocolate
- Steve Poltz – Fistfight At A Vegan Brunch
- Bobby Funk – Breakfast Means Breakfast
- Mother Goose – Baked Beans
- Hot Dad – Suckin On My Tendies
- Nekkro Electro – Big Fat Sausages
- Stissed – Munchies
- Numbskulls – CoCo Pops
- Citi Zeni – Eat Your Salad
- The Bedroom Philosopher – Megan The Vegan
- INXS – We Are The Vegetables
- Merk & Kremont – Sushi
- CRACKUPS – White Fruit
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Fear Factory – God Eater
- Frenzal Rhomb – Ballchef
- Psychostick – This is Not a Song, Its a Sandwich
- Cheekface – Noodles
- Cheeseworld – Iced Lolly
- Clowns of Decadance – Porkchop of Love
- The Brown Hornet – Focaccia
Reader's opinions