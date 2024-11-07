The Sound of Muslie: 2024-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2024

  1. Kees Bergman and the Main Bus Undervoolt – Orange Man
  2. Cranky – Australia Don’t Become America
  3. The Clash – I’m So Bored With The USA
  4. Suicidal Tendencies – Fascist Pig
  5. Mr Bungle – USA
  6. Rocket Science – Burn In Hell
  7. Stage Bottles – Sometimes Anti Social but always Anti Fascist
  8. Daft Punk – The Brainwasher
  9. Anthrax – Milk
  10. Pizza Death – Death by Garlic Bread
  11. Metallica – Breadfan
  12. Blood Duster – The Meat Song – Stiffy In McDonalds
  13. Svetlanas – We Eat Children
  14. Dick Lord – Fake Cake
  15. Shonen Knife – BBQ Party
  16. Clowns – Pickle
  17. System Of A Down – Chop Suey!
  18. Tiersman – Jono the Friendly Toaster
  19. Primus – Shake Hands With Beef
  20. Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day To Go the Pub
  21. Descendents – I Like Food
  22. Descendents – Weinerschnitzel
  23. Descendents – No Fat Burger
  24. Bad//Dreems – Salad
  25. BABY METAL – Gimme Chocolate
  26. Steve Poltz – Fistfight At A Vegan Brunch
  27. Bobby Funk – Breakfast Means Breakfast
  28. Mother Goose – Baked Beans
  29. Hot Dad – Suckin On My Tendies
  30. Nekkro Electro – Big Fat Sausages
  31. Stissed – Munchies
  32. Numbskulls – CoCo Pops
  33. Citi Zeni – Eat Your Salad
  34. The Bedroom Philosopher – Megan The Vegan
  35. INXS – We Are The Vegetables
  36. Merk & Kremont – Sushi
  37. CRACKUPS – White Fruit
  38. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  39. Fear Factory – God Eater
  40. Frenzal Rhomb – Ballchef
  41. Psychostick – This is Not a Song, Its a Sandwich
  42. Cheekface – Noodles
  43. Cheeseworld – Iced Lolly
  44. Clowns of Decadance – Porkchop of Love
  45. The Brown Hornet – Focaccia
