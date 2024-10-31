The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-31

  1. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  2. Marilyn Manson – Pistol Whipped
  3. Dead Kennedys – Too Drunk To Fuck
  4. The Mark Of Cain – Dead Man’s Mail
  5. Motorhead – Ace Of Spades
  6. Stray From The Path – Guillotine
  7. Metallica – Dirty Window
  8. Crypta – The Other Side Of Anger
  9. Freedom Of Fear – Zenith
  10. Flat Stanley – Susan Brown
  11. A Perfect Circle – Weak and Powerless
  12. Snout – Random Number Generator
  13. Snorkel – Mother Figger
  14. Flight Of The Conchords – Hiphopopotamus vs Rhymenoceros
  15. Louis Cole – Bitches
  16. Igorrr – Camel Dancefloor
  17. The Stiffys – Boogie Boarding
  18. Blind Girls – Dissonance
  19. Devoidance – Filth
  20. Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
  21. Sisters Of Mercy – More
  22. OIL! – III
  23. Viagra Boys – Lick The Bag
  24. Stiff Richards – Going Numb
  25. Bearded Clams – Judgement Day
  26. Where’s The Pope – Be Yourself
  27. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – I’m Gonna Release Your Soul
  28. Royal Trux – The Inside Game
  29. Looch – Teenage Stoners
  30. Attica – The Firm
  31. Death From Above 1979 – Romantic Rights
  32. HANABIE – O-TA-KU
  33. CULL The Band – Serpent’s KIss
  34. Testeagles – Hammerdrill
  35. Sonic Youth – Sunday
  36. Isolation Valve – I Wish I Was Royalty
  37. Alestorm – Drink
  38. Helloween – Best Time
  39. Flangipanis – Present
  40. Miss Golly Gosh – Hanky Panky
