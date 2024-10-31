The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-31

- Drunk Mums – New Australia
- Marilyn Manson – Pistol Whipped
- Dead Kennedys – Too Drunk To Fuck
- The Mark Of Cain – Dead Man’s Mail
- Motorhead – Ace Of Spades
- Stray From The Path – Guillotine
- Metallica – Dirty Window
- Crypta – The Other Side Of Anger
- Freedom Of Fear – Zenith
- Flat Stanley – Susan Brown
- A Perfect Circle – Weak and Powerless
- Snout – Random Number Generator
- Snorkel – Mother Figger
- Flight Of The Conchords – Hiphopopotamus vs Rhymenoceros
- Louis Cole – Bitches
- Igorrr – Camel Dancefloor
- The Stiffys – Boogie Boarding
- Blind Girls – Dissonance
- Devoidance – Filth
- Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
- Sisters Of Mercy – More
- OIL! – III
- Viagra Boys – Lick The Bag
- Stiff Richards – Going Numb
- Bearded Clams – Judgement Day
- Where’s The Pope – Be Yourself
- Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – I’m Gonna Release Your Soul
- Royal Trux – The Inside Game
- Looch – Teenage Stoners
- Attica – The Firm
- Death From Above 1979 – Romantic Rights
- HANABIE – O-TA-KU
- CULL The Band – Serpent’s KIss
- Testeagles – Hammerdrill
- Sonic Youth – Sunday
- Isolation Valve – I Wish I Was Royalty
- Alestorm – Drink
- Helloween – Best Time
- Flangipanis – Present
- Miss Golly Gosh – Hanky Panky
