The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-24

- N.W.A. – Fuck tha Police
- Private Function – Albury Wodonga
- Regurgitator – Fat Cop
- Frenzal Rhomb – Constable Care
- Travis Scott – HYAENA
- Iron Maiden – Running Free
- Metallica – Stone Cold Crazy
- Ashen – Ritual
- At The Drive In – Enfilade
- Marc Rebillet – I’m A Flamigo
- TISM – Death To Art
- The Porkers – Swinging Like TIger Woods
- Geordie Greep – Blues
- Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
- Haken – Cockroach King
- Kyuss – Son Of a Bitch
- Sad Sad Tim – Tree In My House
- X – Soul Kitchen
- HYPER GAL – Ghost
- Voice of Baceprot – Rumah Tanah Tidak Dijual (feat IKLIM)
- A Perfect Circle – The Doomed
- Tangled Thoughts of Leaving – Sudden Peril
- Weddings Parties Anything – A Tale They Won’t Believe
- Beast In Black – Crazy Mad Insane
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Desexualiser
- Systemaddicts – Heart Is An Arrow
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Dead Kennedys – Halloween
- Dead Popes of the Vatican – Don’t Know What I Want (But I know how to get it)
- Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom – The Party Starts Now
