The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-24

  1. N.W.A. – Fuck tha Police
  2. Private Function – Albury Wodonga
  3. Regurgitator – Fat Cop
  4. Frenzal Rhomb – Constable Care
  5. Travis Scott – HYAENA
  6. Iron Maiden – Running Free
  7. Metallica – Stone Cold Crazy
  8. Ashen – Ritual
  9. At The Drive In – Enfilade
  10. Marc Rebillet – I’m A Flamigo
  11. TISM – Death To Art
  12. The Porkers – Swinging Like TIger Woods
  13. Geordie Greep – Blues
  14. Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
  15. Haken – Cockroach King
  16. Kyuss – Son Of a Bitch
  17. Sad Sad Tim – Tree In My House
  18. X – Soul Kitchen
  19. HYPER GAL – Ghost
  20. Voice of Baceprot – Rumah Tanah Tidak Dijual (feat IKLIM)
  21. A Perfect Circle – The Doomed
  22. Tangled Thoughts of Leaving – Sudden Peril
  23. Weddings Parties Anything – A Tale They Won’t Believe
  24. Beast In Black – Crazy Mad Insane
  25. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Desexualiser
  26. Systemaddicts – Heart Is An Arrow
  27. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  28. Dead Kennedys – Halloween
  29. Dead Popes of the Vatican – Don’t Know What I Want (But I know how to get it)
  30. Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom – The Party Starts Now
