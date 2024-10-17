The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-17

  1. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  2. Talking Heads – Swamp
  3. The Sharp – Train Of Thought
  4. Chat Pile – Funny Man
  5. Jinjer – Vortex
  6. Persephone – Upward Explosion
  7. Synestia – Death Empress
  8. Meshuggah – Spasm
  9. No Through Road – My Broken Brother
  10. TISM – Bash It Up Your Ginger
  11. Lung Leg – Small Screen Queen
  12. Au Pairs – Inconvenience
  13. Fantomas – The Godfather
  14. Touche Amore feat Manchester Orchestra – Limelight
  15. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
  16. L7 – Wargasm
  17. Split System – Ultimatum
  18. Amyl and The Sniffers – Facts
  19. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – My Favourite Colour Is Pink
  20. Hightime – Nothing To Stop
  21. Agent Orange – Too Young To Die
  22. The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  23. The Public Servants – Work From Home
  24. IDLES – Dancer
  25. MAX Q – Way Of The World
  26. Baroness – Bullheads Psalm
  27. Baroness – The Sweetest Curse
  28. Smallpox Confidential – The Ego Age
  29. Centrelink – Twisted Love Story
  30. Last Quokka – Piggy
  31. Clowns – Formaldehyde
  32. Press Club – Champagne and Nikes
  33. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  34. Etran De L’air – Erkazamane
  35. PJ Harvey – Sheela Na Gig
  36. Toe To Toe – Sydney
