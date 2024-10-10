The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-10

October 10, 2024

  1. Totally Unicorn – I’ll Be Fine
  2. The Rentals – Friends of P
  3. Clowns of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
  4. Bulldog Spirit – Pain is Only Temporary
  5. Deadweight 80 – Dead Flowers
  6. Thy Art is Murder – Blood Throne
  7. Trepalium – Moonshine Limbo
  8. Mark Of Cain – Interloper
  9. Tooth – I Need Somebody
  10. Chris & Bob – Raw Power
  11. The Stooges – 1969
  12. Jon Ann – F With Me
  13. Pinch Points – Capital
  14. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  15. SHOVE – King Diamond
  16. Dead Kennedys – Forest Fire
  17. Cesura – Reap The Night
  18. X Japan – Standing Sex
  19. The Packets – Uncle Ian’s Sex Shop
  20. Beastie Boys – Brand New
  21. Beastie Boys – Deal With It
  22. Beastie Boys – Michelle’s Farm
  23. MC5 – Looking At You
  24. NOFX – Seeing Double at the Triple Rock
  25. Soursob Bob – Earring
  26. Amigo The Devil – Once Upon a Time at Texaco pt.1
  27. The Smashed Avocados – My Name Is Jim
  28. Laura Jane Grace – Tacos and Toast
  29. DragonForce – Razorblade Meltdown
  30. Low Hummer – Take Arms
  31. Anthrax – Caught In a Mosh
  32. WWIII – The Last Days Of The Empire of Ignorance
  33. They Might Be Giants – Twisting
  34. Cambodian Space Project – Dance Twist
  35. Panic Shack – Jiu Jits You
  36. Scratch Acid – Cannibal
  37. Masters Of Reality – Up In It
  38. Meatraffle – Bully Boss
  39. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
