The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-10

- Totally Unicorn – I’ll Be Fine
- The Rentals – Friends of P
- Clowns of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
- Bulldog Spirit – Pain is Only Temporary
- Deadweight 80 – Dead Flowers
- Thy Art is Murder – Blood Throne
- Trepalium – Moonshine Limbo
- Mark Of Cain – Interloper
- Tooth – I Need Somebody
- Chris & Bob – Raw Power
- The Stooges – 1969
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- Pinch Points – Capital
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- SHOVE – King Diamond
- Dead Kennedys – Forest Fire
- Cesura – Reap The Night
- X Japan – Standing Sex
- The Packets – Uncle Ian’s Sex Shop
- Beastie Boys – Brand New
- Beastie Boys – Deal With It
- Beastie Boys – Michelle’s Farm
- MC5 – Looking At You
- NOFX – Seeing Double at the Triple Rock
- Soursob Bob – Earring
- Amigo The Devil – Once Upon a Time at Texaco pt.1
- The Smashed Avocados – My Name Is Jim
- Laura Jane Grace – Tacos and Toast
- DragonForce – Razorblade Meltdown
- Low Hummer – Take Arms
- Anthrax – Caught In a Mosh
- WWIII – The Last Days Of The Empire of Ignorance
- They Might Be Giants – Twisting
- Cambodian Space Project – Dance Twist
- Panic Shack – Jiu Jits You
- Scratch Acid – Cannibal
- Masters Of Reality – Up In It
- Meatraffle – Bully Boss
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
