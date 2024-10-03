The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-03

- ISIS – Not In Rivers, But In Drops
- Treebeard – Snowman
- Danzig – Twist Of Cain
- The Mark Of Cain – Wake Up
- Crypt Crawler – Summary Execution
- Kerry King – Residue
- Escuela Grind – Toothless
- TISM – I Might Be A Cunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Cunt
- The Might Be Giants – Particle Man
- Lazaro’s Dog – Hair
- IDLES – Dancer
- Cosmic Psychos – Better in the Shed
- Pixies – Motoroller
- Mr Bungle – Ma Meeshka Mow Skwoz
- Igorrr – Downgrade Desert
- The Stiffys – I’m Really Good at Sex Cos I’m Always Doing It
- Against Me! – New Wave
- Soberphobia – Golf
- Amigo The Devil – I’m Going to The Heaven
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Kiss – I’ve Had Enough (Into The Fire)
- Yard Act – Dead Horse
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – Look Out
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Dead Pioneers – World Up My Ass
- Rancid – Live Forever
- Sniff – Namaste The Fuck Away From Me
- Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
- The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- High Stakes – Gung Ho
- Ten Can Riot – Love Slave
- Orville Peck & Willie Nelson – Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other
- Voice of Baceprot – School Revolution
- Fear & Loathing – Inferior Superior
- Paula Paula – Futur Foutu
- Eric Cantona – The Friends We Lost
- Flight of the Conchords – Foux Du Fafa
- The Meffs – Think Big (ft Frank Turner)
