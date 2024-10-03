The Sound of Muslie: 2024-10-03

October 3, 2024

  1. ISIS – Not In Rivers, But In Drops
  2. Treebeard – Snowman
  3. Danzig – Twist Of Cain
  4. The Mark Of Cain – Wake Up
  5. Crypt Crawler – Summary Execution
  6. Kerry King – Residue
  7. Escuela Grind – Toothless
  8. TISM – I Might Be A Cunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Cunt
  9. The Might Be Giants – Particle Man
  10. Lazaro’s Dog – Hair
  11. IDLES – Dancer
  12. Cosmic Psychos – Better in the Shed
  13. Pixies – Motoroller
  14. Mr Bungle – Ma Meeshka Mow Skwoz
  15. Igorrr – Downgrade Desert
  16. The Stiffys – I’m Really Good at Sex Cos I’m Always Doing It
  17. Against Me! – New Wave
  18. Soberphobia – Golf
  19. Amigo The Devil – I’m Going to The Heaven
  20. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  21. Kiss – I’ve Had Enough (Into The Fire)
  22. Yard Act – Dead Horse
  23. W.O.M.B.A.T. – Look Out
  24. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  25. Dead Pioneers – World Up My Ass
  26. Rancid – Live Forever
  27. Sniff – Namaste The Fuck Away From Me
  28. Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
  29. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  30. High Stakes – Gung Ho
  31. Ten Can Riot – Love Slave
  32. Orville Peck & Willie Nelson – Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other
  33. Voice of Baceprot – School Revolution
  34. Fear & Loathing – Inferior Superior
  35. Paula Paula – Futur Foutu
  36. Eric Cantona – The Friends We Lost
  37. Flight of the Conchords – Foux Du Fafa
  38. The Meffs – Think Big (ft Frank Turner)
