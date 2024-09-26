The Sound of Muslie: 2024-09-26

- Electric Six – Dance Epidemic
- Devin Townsend – By Your Command
- öOoOoOoOoOo – Fucking Freaking Futile Freddy
- Dub Pistols – Cyclone
- Morphine – Good
- Hammerfall – Back To Back
- Infected Rain – Orphan Soul
- Metallica – Lux Æterna
- Coey’s Bucks Choir – All For One, All For Coe
- Hac San – Ai Oán
- Consolidated – Butyric Acid
- All – Just Them
- Radio Birdman – Monday Morning Gunk
- Black Flag – Six Pack
- Painters and Dockers – You’re Going Home In The Back Of A Divi Van
- They Might Be Giants – Particle Man
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)
- King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Swan Song
- Party Dozen – Money and the Drugs
- BODEGA – ATM
- Wine Lips – High On Your Own Supply
- Lordi – Made of Metal
- Dallas Crane – Shit Creek
- Colourblind – Torched
- Ben Gel – Mr Footy
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Lola – Billionaire
- Lee Harding – Eye Of The Tiger
- The Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
- Oledickfoggy – Full Moon & Poison
- Type O Negative – I Like Goils
- The Peep Tempel – Carol
- NOBRO – Lets Do Drugs
- Laura Jane Grace – Cuffing Season
- Ricky Albeck and the Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
- Stone Temple Pilots – Silvergun Superman
- Porchlight Parade – Sidesleeper
