The Sound of Muslie: 2024-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2024

  1. Electric Six – Dance Epidemic
  2. Devin Townsend – By Your Command
  3. öOoOoOoOoOo – Fucking Freaking Futile Freddy
  4. Dub Pistols – Cyclone
  5. Morphine – Good
  6. Hammerfall – Back To Back
  7. Infected Rain – Orphan Soul
  8. Metallica – Lux Æterna
  9. Coey’s Bucks Choir – All For One, All For Coe
  10. Hac San – Ai Oán
  11. Consolidated – Butyric Acid
  12. All – Just Them
  13. Radio Birdman – Monday Morning Gunk
  14. Black Flag – Six Pack
  15. Painters and Dockers – You’re Going Home In The Back Of A Divi Van
  16. They Might Be Giants – Particle Man
  17. Tropical Fuck Storm – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)
  18. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Swan Song
  19. Party Dozen – Money and the Drugs
  20. BODEGA – ATM
  21. Wine Lips – High On Your Own Supply
  22. Lordi – Made of Metal
  23. Dallas Crane – Shit Creek
  24. Colourblind – Torched
  25. Ben Gel – Mr Footy
  26. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  27. Lola – Billionaire
  28. Lee Harding – Eye Of The Tiger
  29. The Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
  30. Oledickfoggy – Full Moon & Poison
  31. Type O Negative – I Like Goils
  32. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  33. NOBRO – Lets Do Drugs
  34. Laura Jane Grace – Cuffing Season
  35. Ricky Albeck and the Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
  36. Stone Temple Pilots – Silvergun Superman
  37. Porchlight Parade – Sidesleeper
