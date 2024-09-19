The Sound of Muslie: 2024-09-19

- Faith No More – Cuckoo for Caca
- Chat Pile – Masc
- Nitocris – Dark Side
- L7 – Andres
- Ed Keupper – Hey Joe
- Dead Kennedys – I Am The Owl
- Mastodon v Lamb Of God – Floods Of Triton
- Gojira – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
- Black Infinity – Lost Angels
- Devin Townsend – PowerNerd
- Butterfly Effect – Reach
- Spotlights – Algorithmic
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Oaf – Fuck Off Seagull
- The Nation Blue – Wild
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Primus – Mr Knowitall
- DEVO – Mongoloid
- The Cure – A Forest
- TISM – 70’s Football
- SCABZ – Just At The Pub (Gossin’ With the Gals)
- Würst Nürse – Hot Brown Rain
- Lazertits – Yeah Nah
- Raw Sex & The Cane Toad Death Squad – The Word of the Fishlord
- Sumi – Get Along
- Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop (feat Teenage Joans)
- Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Landlords
- Alice In Chains – No Excuses
- The Veebees – No Worries
- West Thebarton – MF World
- The Beards – Why Having a Beard is Better Than Having a Woman
- Beans On Toast – The War on War
- Last Quokka – Piggy
- Hey-Smith – Summer Breeze
- The Offspring – Light It Up
- The Offspring – So Alone
- Sacrifical Larynx – Beautiful Day
