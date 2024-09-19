The Sound of Muslie: 2024-09-19

  1. Faith No More – Cuckoo for Caca
  2. Chat Pile – Masc
  3. Nitocris – Dark Side
  4. L7 – Andres
  5. Ed Keupper – Hey Joe
  6. Dead Kennedys – I Am The Owl
  7. Mastodon v Lamb Of God – Floods Of Triton
  8. Gojira – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
  9. Black Infinity – Lost Angels
  10. Devin Townsend – PowerNerd
  11. Butterfly Effect – Reach
  12. Spotlights – Algorithmic
  13. Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
  14. Oaf – Fuck Off Seagull
  15. The Nation Blue – Wild
  16. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  17. Primus – Mr Knowitall
  18. DEVO – Mongoloid
  19. The Cure – A Forest
  20. TISM – 70’s Football
  21. SCABZ – Just At The Pub (Gossin’ With the Gals)
  22. Würst Nürse – Hot Brown Rain
  23. Lazertits – Yeah Nah
  24. Raw Sex & The Cane Toad Death Squad – The Word of the Fishlord
  25. Sumi – Get Along
  26. Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop (feat Teenage Joans)
  27. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Landlords
  28. Alice In Chains – No Excuses
  29. The Veebees – No Worries
  30. West Thebarton – MF World
  31. The Beards – Why Having a Beard is Better Than Having a Woman
  32. Beans On Toast – The War on War
  33. Last Quokka – Piggy
  34. Hey-Smith – Summer Breeze
  35. The Offspring – Light It Up
  36. The Offspring – So Alone
  37. Sacrifical Larynx – Beautiful Day
