The Sound of Muslie: 2024-09-12

- Alien Nose Job – Trapped In Time
- Ricaine – 308
- Iron Sheiks – Jesus
- Meatbeaters – Ute
- Tankard – R.I.B. (Rest In Beer)
- Opeth – §3
- Iron Maiden – The Loneliness of The Long Distance Runner
- Metallica – Whiplash
- Sepultura – Relentless
- Alice In Chains – Rooster
- King Missile – Detachable Penis
- Private Function – Justhavinageez
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Country Roads
- Hidden Cycles – Resignation
- Flangipanis – High, Drunk, Loose
- Mitch, Please – Neighbourhood Cat
- Dicklord – Rotten
- Kittie – Spit
- Igorr – Very Noise
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
- KAQRIYOTERROR – Pity Pantomime
- Animals as Leaders – Tooth and Claw
- Hard-Ons – Something About You
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- Ween – The Argus
- Bloodywood – Gadaar
- Seamus O – Sickness
- Dropkick Murphys – I Had a Hat
- The Dirtbombs – The Sharpest Claws
- The Burning Hell and Friends – Yes Chef
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – Identity Crisis
- Motley Crue – Dogs Of War
- Machine Head – Old
- Bad//Dreems – Godless
- Pest Control – Close Contact
- Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta
Reader's opinions