The Sound of Muslie: 2024-09-12

  1. Alien Nose Job – Trapped In Time
  2. Ricaine – 308
  3. Iron Sheiks – Jesus
  4. Meatbeaters – Ute
  5. Tankard – R.I.B. (Rest In Beer)
  6. Opeth – §3
  7. Iron Maiden – The Loneliness of The Long Distance Runner
  8. Metallica – Whiplash
  9. Sepultura – Relentless
  10. Alice In Chains – Rooster
  11. King Missile – Detachable Penis
  12. Private Function – Justhavinageez
  13. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Country Roads
  14. Hidden Cycles – Resignation
  15. Flangipanis – High, Drunk, Loose
  16. Mitch, Please – Neighbourhood Cat
  17. Dicklord – Rotten
  18. Kittie – Spit
  19. Igorr – Very Noise
  20. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
  21. KAQRIYOTERROR – Pity Pantomime
  22. Animals as Leaders – Tooth and Claw
  23. Hard-Ons – Something About You
  24. West Thebarton – Tapes
  25. Ween – The Argus
  26. Bloodywood – Gadaar
  27. Seamus O – Sickness
  28. Dropkick Murphys – I Had a Hat
  29. The Dirtbombs – The Sharpest Claws
  30. The Burning Hell and Friends – Yes Chef
  31. W.O.M.B.A.T. – Identity Crisis
  32. Motley Crue – Dogs Of War
  33. Machine Head – Old
  34. Bad//Dreems – Godless
  35. Pest Control – Close Contact
  36. Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta
