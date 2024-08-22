The Sound of Muslie: 2024-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2024

  1. Tiersman – On To Better Things
  2. West Thebarton – Moving Out
  3. The Mark Of Cain – You Let me Down
  4. Fugazi – Facet Squared
  5. Rammstein – Du Hast
  6. Static-X – Push It
  7. Heriot – At The Fortress Gate
  8. LLNN – Obsidian
  9. Meshuggah – Broken Cog
  10. Viagra Boys – In Spite Of Ourselves
  11. Johnny Cash – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
  12. Kursten x Grohl – Fuck the Pain Away
  13. DEVO – Gates Of Steel
  14. Descendents – Catalina
  15. Meatbeaters – Name Of The Father
  16. Anthrax – Milk – Ode To Billy
  17. Hidden Intent – Addicted to Thrash
  18. Black Flag – Rise Above
  19. Distillers – Bullet And The Bullseye
  20. HEY-SMITH – Feel My Pain
  21. EMU – Familiar Faces
  22. W.O.M.B.A.T. – Sweat Tea
  23. Hidden Cycles – Ready and Steady
  24. Aldious – We Are
  25. Freedom Of Fear – Concerto (Live)
  26. Nina Hagen – Smack Jack
  27. Shitkid – Get Jealous
  28. The Burning Hell – Polyester Polo
  29. Satan’s Cheerleaders – Baby, Let’s Roll
  30. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend Of Pula Kahula
  31. The Toss – Full Toss
  32. The Genevieves – Adore You
  33. Seum – Sea Sick Six
  34. Ricane – 308
  35. Private Function – I Don’t know What I’m Doing AnyMore
