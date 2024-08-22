The Sound of Muslie: 2024-08-22

- Tiersman – On To Better Things
- West Thebarton – Moving Out
- The Mark Of Cain – You Let me Down
- Fugazi – Facet Squared
- Rammstein – Du Hast
- Static-X – Push It
- Heriot – At The Fortress Gate
- LLNN – Obsidian
- Meshuggah – Broken Cog
- Viagra Boys – In Spite Of Ourselves
- Johnny Cash – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
- Kursten x Grohl – Fuck the Pain Away
- DEVO – Gates Of Steel
- Descendents – Catalina
- Meatbeaters – Name Of The Father
- Anthrax – Milk – Ode To Billy
- Hidden Intent – Addicted to Thrash
- Black Flag – Rise Above
- Distillers – Bullet And The Bullseye
- HEY-SMITH – Feel My Pain
- EMU – Familiar Faces
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – Sweat Tea
- Hidden Cycles – Ready and Steady
- Aldious – We Are
- Freedom Of Fear – Concerto (Live)
- Nina Hagen – Smack Jack
- Shitkid – Get Jealous
- The Burning Hell – Polyester Polo
- Satan’s Cheerleaders – Baby, Let’s Roll
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend Of Pula Kahula
- The Toss – Full Toss
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Seum – Sea Sick Six
- Ricane – 308
- Private Function – I Don’t know What I’m Doing AnyMore
