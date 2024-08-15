The Sound of Muslie: 2024-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2024

  1. Attica – Tila Tequila
  2. The Dirtbombs – Ever Lovin’ Man
  3. TISM – Cunts vs Cunts
  4. Machine Gun Felatio – Mutha Fukka on a Motorcycle
  5. Black Sabbath – TV Crimes
  6. Synestia – The Poetic Edda
  7. Anaal Nathrakh – Submission Is For The Weak
  8. Sundowner – 13 Foot High
  9. Opeth – §1
  10. Faith No More – Kindergarten
  11. HANABIE. – NEET GAME
  12. L7 – Garbage Truck
  13. Slayer – Cult
  14. Emergency Rule – The Hook
  15. Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
  16. The Omnific – The Omnific ≈ Bass
  17. Tenacious D – Lee
  18. The Darkness – One Way Ticket To Hell And Back
  19. Motörhead – In The Name Of Tragedy
  20. King Locust – Until The Last Dog Is Hung
  21. HÄGÖL – Hate
  22. CULL The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  23. Judas Priest – Hell Patrol
  24. A Wilhelm Scream – Skid Rock
  25. IDLES – Well Done
  26. Iron Sheiks – Jesus
  27. Hells Hoist – Stinky Crown
  28. La Muerte – Lucifer Sam
