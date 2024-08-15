The Sound of Muslie: 2024-08-15

- Attica – Tila Tequila
- The Dirtbombs – Ever Lovin’ Man
- TISM – Cunts vs Cunts
- Machine Gun Felatio – Mutha Fukka on a Motorcycle
- Black Sabbath – TV Crimes
- Synestia – The Poetic Edda
- Anaal Nathrakh – Submission Is For The Weak
- Sundowner – 13 Foot High
- Opeth – §1
- Faith No More – Kindergarten
- HANABIE. – NEET GAME
- L7 – Garbage Truck
- Slayer – Cult
- Emergency Rule – The Hook
- Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
- The Omnific – The Omnific ≈ Bass
- Tenacious D – Lee
- The Darkness – One Way Ticket To Hell And Back
- Motörhead – In The Name Of Tragedy
- King Locust – Until The Last Dog Is Hung
- HÄGÖL – Hate
- CULL The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Judas Priest – Hell Patrol
- A Wilhelm Scream – Skid Rock
- IDLES – Well Done
- Iron Sheiks – Jesus
- Hells Hoist – Stinky Crown
- La Muerte – Lucifer Sam
